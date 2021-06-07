I wouldn't be the leader I am able to be if it hadn't been for Joe. I worked with him in Sigonella and he taught me a lot about letting the small stuff go and focusing on the troops below me. His passing brought more heartache to me and my family than any other. He was a true "Can Do" Seabee and his loss has been felt throughout the force. With a very heavy heart, our condolences to his family. He is missed. Fair Winds Brother. V/r, UT1 Hilfers

UT1(SCW) Hilfers, Brendan Friend September 19, 2021