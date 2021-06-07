Raymond F. J. Luckett III
Utilitiesman First Class (SeaBee Combat Warfare) Raymond F. J. Luckett III, USN, husband, father, son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin and Shipmate to fellow Seabees and friend to many died on April 21, 2021 In Virginia Beach, Virginia.
Joe, as he was known to his family and many civilian friends, Ray to his Seabee Shipmates, was born on May 29, 1983 in Woodbridge, VA to Raymond "Randy" and Tracey Harris Luckett. Joe grew up attending schools in Fredericksburg, VA and enjoyed playing soccer but his favorite sports were wrestling and track. He competed on the Chancellor high school teams, lettering in both sports. When Joe wasn't participating in school sports, he was involved in scouting. Beginning as a cub Scout, he worked his way through the Cub ranks and bridged into Boy Scouts. As a Boy Scout, he attained two of scouting highest honors-Order of the Arrow (Brotherhood) and Eagle Scout.
After graduation from high school, Joe became a brick mason, starting as an apprentice and working his way up to journeyman mason. While this was good work, hard times came upon the industry and Joe's work dried up. One day in the fall of 2008, he contacted his grandfather, George Harris, a retired Navy officer and asked him what he thought about joining the Navy. Off to the recruiting station in Richmond, VA where he found the SeaBees would be a perfect career opportunity for him; however, not as a mason but as a utilities technician. Recruit training at the Naval Training Center, Great Lakes, IL where he graduated with honors. Then basic SeaBee course at Sheppard Air Force Base, Wichita Falls, TX and Expeditionary Combat training at Gulfport, MS.
Assignment to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 40 and NMCB 3 resulted his first overseas tour, which was Afghanistan and subsequent tours in Okinawa and Sasebo, Japan. It was during these tours that Joe earned the coveted SeaBee Combat Warfare designation and badge. He wore the SCW badge with pride. Promotions and awards were frequent and by November 2016, he was promoted to First Class Petty Officer.
Advanced training at Utilities Technician "C" School, Port Hueneme, CA preceded his next tour of duty in Public Works, Naval Air Station, Sigonella as the head of the Plumbing Department. While on this tour, he was temporarily assigned to support operations in Bahrain and Romania. Early 2017 ushered in a return to the United States and assignment to the Logistics and Support Unit 2, Naval Special Warfare Group 2, Little Creek, VA. This assignment provided Joe the opportunity to support and actually operate with the SEALS of Special Warfare Group 2 on two deployments to Somalia. For his operations with the SEALS, he was awarded The Joint Services Achievement Medal with Combat C. He had numerous awards to include the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal with Four Gold Stars, the Army Valorous Service Award, the Navy Good Conduct Medal with Two Gold Stars, the National Defense Service Medal, the Afghanistan Campaign Medal with One Bronze Star, the Global War Ibn Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, the Sea Service Medal with Two Bronze Stars, the Navy Overseas Service Medal with One Bronze Star, the Nato Medal, the Rifle Marksmanship Medal and the Expert Pistol Medal.
When not on duty, Joe was a lifelong fan of the Washington, DC football and baseball teams. He was an avid reader and outdoorsman. Quiet and attentive, Joe had a dry sense of humor and was quick to laugh at life's absurdities. Joe is survived by his wife Julie, his parents, Randy and Tracey Luckett, his son Catalin, his sister Allison, his brother Kevin, his grandfather Captain George S. Harris, USN (Retired) and step-grandmother Caroline, and a plethora of aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews, nieces and friends too numerous to count. A gentle and thoughtful man for all his days. Joe will be sorely missed and lovingly remembered by all whose lives he touched. Fair winds and following seas, Joe Luckett.
A service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 12, 2021 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. Inurnment will follow in Culpeper National Cemetery.
