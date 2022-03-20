Raymond Newton, Sr.
Raymond Newton, Sr., 77, passed away on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at Mary Washington Hospital. Raymond was a lifelong resident of the White Oak area of Stafford County and a member of the Patawomeck Indian Tribe.
Raymond will be remembered as a soft-spoken, kind, selfless, giving man. He was a devoted family man who placed his family above all else. A close second was his family of co-workers at Earl's True Value, where he worked for the past 23 years. In the tight-knit community of White Oak, Earl's is more than just a hardware store, it is a social hub where news is passed and residents keep up with one another. Raymond was a fixture there, and when assistance was needed, he was often sought out. The void left with his passing will be difficult, if not impossible, to fill. Prior to his employment at Earl's, Raymond and his brother, Lonnie, operated Newton's Mulch in the area for many years.
Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Genevieve Newton; son Raymond Newton, Jr. (Wendi); daughters Denise Hardy (Terry) and Michelle Newton; grandchildren April Bartosch (Matt), Anna Terrell (Jake), Brooke Lewis (Donovan), Raymond Newton III (Taylor), Autumn Newton, and Summer Newton; great-grandchildren Kian Lewis and Alessi Newton; sister Diane Newton (Alvin); brothers Lonnie Newton and Sammy Anderson; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jessie and Dorothy Newton; and brother Tom Newton.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. A service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 23 at the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Community Baptist Church or The Patawomeck Indian Tribe of Virginia.
Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Mar. 20, 2022.