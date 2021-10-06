Raymond Allen Richardson, Jr.



Raymond Allen Richardson, Jr, 84, reached out and took the hand of our Lord on September 13, 2021 while in the loving home with his devoted family surrounding him. Allen, as most called him, was born in Buckingham Virginia on November 22, 1936, to Raymond Allen Richardson, Sr and Gertrude Purvis Richardson. He graduated from Buckingham Central High School in 1956 and Joined the United States Air Force January 1957. While stationed at Nellis Airforce Base in Las Vegas he met his forever Love, Kathy and they were married November 16, 1958. After four years serving the United States of America he was Honorably Discharged and remained in Las Vegas working hard at a Titanium plant and later as a carpenter.



In 1960 Allen and Kathy began raising their family of three daughters. In 1972 the family moved to Buckingham Virginia to settle on the Richardson family farm. Allen worked alongside his father, and brother, Kenny, raising tobacco, cattle, swine, hay and corn as cash crops. He also always had an amazing garden that provided abundant nutrition for his family and others who he loved to share with.



Allen's love for kids (of all ages) lead he and Kathy to work volunteering with the New Dominion School for Girls and Boys in Buckingham. He continued to have contact from many of the kids and staff over the year, demonstrating the mutual caring and the difference he made with them.,



Allen & Kathy moved to Spotsylvania in 2003 and Allen worked for Minnieland Daycare where he was a teacher's assistant. He taught the kids to plant a garden, build a playhouse and demonstrated God's Love to the children and parents. Through his work there he made lifelong friendships with his colleagues, the parents and children.



Allen was a lifelong member of Salem United Methodist Church in Buckingham Virginia. When he moved to Spotsylvania, Allen worshipped at Tabernacle United Methodist Church where he volunteered during community pancake breakfasts and helped to keep the facility clean.



Family was the most important thing to Allen. He leaves behind his caring wife, Katherine Louise Reed Richardson, who has spent the last 20 years of their 63 using her gift of caring and organization to ensure his appointments and medications helped him to live a quality life. Three daughters: Sandra Elizabeth (Gary); Linda Katherine (Rob); Virginia Ellen "Ginny" (Mike). Seven Grandchildren: Melissa Eve (Travis); Amanda Michelle (Jack); Emily Nicole; Kelsea Abigail (Andy); Sarah Elizabeth (Justin); Michael Allen; Mary Katherine "Katie". TEN Greatgrandchildren: ONE Great-Great Granchild.



The family would like to thank those members of Allen's healthcare team Dr. Narinder Aurora (Charlottesville); Dr Jorge Dolojan; Dr Anita Banerjee; Dr Arnold Aguilar; Dr Jonathon Posthumous; Dr Nicquia Spain; The Team at SRMC; The MW Hospice Team.



A Celebration of Life open house will be held on Saturday October 9, 2021, please contact the family for further information.



In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in memory of Raymond Allen Richardson, Jr to Salem United Methodist Church Dillwyn, VA or Tabernacle United Methodist Fredericksburg, VA.



Published by The Free Lance - Star on Oct. 6, 2021.