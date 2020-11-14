Rebecca Zehmer
Rebecca Hart Balderson Zehmer, 85, joined her Heavenly Father peacefully at home in Mechanicsville,
Virginia on October 28, 2020. Affectionately known as Becca by her children and grandchildren, she was
predeceased by her parents, William Wirt and Doris Dillard Balderson, a sister, Charlotte Balderson
Dorris, and her beloved husband Adrian Ford Zehmer. She is survived by her children; Leslie Zehmer Campbell (Clarence) of Fredericksburg, Virginia; William (Bill) Hardy Zehmer (Alacia) of Lake Oconee, Georgia; Susan Zehmer Fitzpatrick (Frank) of Kennett Square, Pennsylvania; and Rebecca Zehmer Brown (Stanley) of Orlando, Florida and her beloved partner Yorke Nelson of Mechanicsville, Virginia. Becca is survived by nine grandchildren and one great-grandchild. She was also a beloved aunt to Brad Dorris (Greg Lilly) of Abingdon, Virginia. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Good Shepherd Episcopal Church, P. O. Box 357, McKenney VA 23872 - Becky Zehmer Memorial. Services will be held on Friday, November 27, 2020 at 1:00pm in the Bowling Green chapel of Storke Funeral Home. All current Covid-19 precautions will be followed, such as 50% capacity, facemasks and social distancing. The service will also be broadcast live on the funeral home's Facebook page, "Remarkable Lives". Online condolences may be left for the family at www.storkefuneralhome.com
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Nov. 14, 2020.