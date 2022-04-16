Reuben P. Greene, Jr.
Reuben P. Greene, Jr., 100, of Ladysmith, VA passed away on Monday, April 11, 2022 at Vitality Living in Richmond, VA.
Mr. Greene served his country in the United States Navy and was a veteran of WWII. He was very involved in his community and was a lifelong member of American Legion Post 55, where he was known as the "Poppy Man." Mr. Greene was also a member of the Fredericksburg VFW 3103 and the Disabled American Veterans, Chapter 7. He spent time with his beloved Masonic Lodge, Rehoboth Methodist Men's Group, as well as the FPCUP computer group.
Mr. Greene is survived by his children, Reuben P. Green III and Lawrence W. Greene; grandchildren Blanton Halliday, Natalie Greene, Jason Greene, and Nicholas Greene; great-grandchildren Montrey Halliday, Kaeton Halliday, Taozen Greene, and Rhyzley Greene; and sister Shirley Hardisty.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Evelyn Greene.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at Sunset Memorial Gardens Mausoleum.
Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Apr. 16, 2022.