Reva "Dianne" Strother
Reva "Dianne" Strother, 57, of Fredericksburg passed away on Thursday, April 7, 2022.
Dianne devoted her life to her children and being a military spouse. She received the Patriotic Service Award and was the Chairwoman for the American Red Cross Publicity and Ft. Sill, OK. Dianne also received the Margaret Corbin and Molly Pitcher Awards for supporting drill instructor programs. She later retired from Kohl's after working there for 15 years.
Dianne is survived by her husband of 38 years, Donald Lee Strother; children Shelby Morris (Hunter) and Brianne Strother; granddaughter Aviana Amya Madison; sisters Ann Pritchett (Bert) and Jenny Griffith (Charles); mother Oleda Charles; and honorary mother Nancy Strother.
She was preceded in death by her son, Steven Strother; and father John Charles.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, April 11, 2022 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. A service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 12 at the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow in Stafford Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society
Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Apr. 10, 2022.