Rex KahlerRex Kahler, 43, passed from this life on August 29th, 2021.Rex was proceeded in death by his brother Casey R. Kahler.He is survived by his wife Shawna, two sons Gavin and Rafe, parents Craig and Lizabeth Kahler, brother Aaron Kahler, sister Lisa Green, and his nieces and nephews.Online guestbook at affinityfuneralservice.com/obituaries/rex