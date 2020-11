Richard Adam ZimmermanRichard Adam Zimmerman, 73, passed away on Sunday, November 8th, 2020. He leaves behind his wife Carrie, daughter Kelly, sons Greg and Chris, and grandchildren Jaina and soon-to-be-born Alaric.The family will receive friends on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Mullins and Thompson Funeral Service, Fredericksburg Chapel, from 6-8:00pm. The Mass of Christian Burial will be announced on our website.Condolences may be sent at mullinsthompsonfredericks.com