Richard Bloomfield
FUNERAL HOME
H.L. Farmer & Sons Funeral Home - Haverhill
106 Summer Street
Haverhill, MA
Richard Bloomfield

Maj. Richard (Dick) Bloomfield, USMC Retired, 86, of Spotsylvania, VA passed peacefully in his sleep Fri. Sept.17 in Spotsylvania.

Beloved son of the late Myron & Jean (Grossman) Bloomfield, born & raised in Haverhill MA. He proudly served in the USMC for 20+ yrs, traveling the world & included multi Vietnam tours.

He lived his remaining 40 years in VA, the last 6 with his son Robert.

Survivors include his Son Robert Bloomfield & wife Jessica of Spotsylvania, & his loving grandchildren, Michael & Aaron Bloomfield. He was married to Andra Bloomfield of Alpharetta GA. He also leaves behind his loving step-children Ronnie & Kevin Robinson, Roni-Sue Bostian, and Robin & Eric Goodman. Funeral info: www.farmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Sep. 26, 2021.
H.L. Farmer & Sons Funeral Home - Haverhill
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always. I will truly miss "My Buddy".
Robin Brown
Friend
October 10, 2021
Thoughts & prayers are with you & your family. Karen & Doug
Karen Fines
September 26, 2021
