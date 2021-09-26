Richard Bloomfield
Maj. Richard (Dick) Bloomfield, USMC Retired, 86, of Spotsylvania, VA passed peacefully in his sleep Fri. Sept.17 in Spotsylvania.
Beloved son of the late Myron & Jean (Grossman) Bloomfield, born & raised in Haverhill MA. He proudly served in the USMC for 20+ yrs, traveling the world & included multi Vietnam tours.
He lived his remaining 40 years in VA, the last 6 with his son Robert.
Survivors include his Son Robert Bloomfield & wife Jessica of Spotsylvania, & his loving grandchildren, Michael & Aaron Bloomfield. He was married to Andra Bloomfield of Alpharetta GA. He also leaves behind his loving step-children Ronnie & Kevin Robinson, Roni-Sue Bostian, and Robin & Eric Goodman. Funeral info: www.farmerfuneralhomes.com
.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Sep. 26, 2021.