Richard "Allen" Bock, Jr.
Richard "Allen" Bock, Jr. was born in Landstuhl, Germany in 1979 to Sgt. Richard and Wanpen Bock, Sr. and his big sister Christine.
His family moved to Prince William County in 1987 where he grew up playing Woodbridge Little League, AAU Basketball and "State Streets" Football with neighborhood friends. He attended and played varsity baseball for Potomac Senior High School until he graduated in 1997. He received a baseball scholarship to James Madison University where he studied Criminal Justice and graduated with a B.S. in 2001.
He married his High School sweetheart, Kati Bock in 2005 and relocated to Fredericksburg shortly after to start their family. After the birth of their two children, Kellen and Harper, Allen opened several successful businesses and dove head first into the community, sharing his love for baseball and basketball. He coached Spotsylvania County Little League and Parks & Rec basketball for years.
He expanded the Northern Virginia travel team, Virginia Stars, south to provide more opportunities for young baseball and softball players. In just 4 years he grew the southern division to 14 teams allowing hundreds of kids to grow in the sport. He was known for always putting the player's best interest first.
He was a great friend. Supportive, genuine and hilarious. His smile and laughter lit up a room and he was always ready to talk sports.
Al, Allen, Coach Allen, Uncle Allen, and Babe were a few of the names that he answered to but the one he took most pride in was Dad or Daddo. His children were his world and he was theirs. He coached Kellen's baseball teams and was Harper's loudest fan at her volleyball games. He drove them to and from school every day.
Allen was a loving and caring husband. Everything he did was for Kati, the kids and their families.
At home he was the keeper of the thermostat, the giver of the TV remote, he was the slowest driver with the worst road rage, he loved all animals, his mom's cooking, talking Cardinals baseball with his dad, music, sports cards, WWE, the Philadelphia Eagles, Michigan, St. Louis Cardinals and the Chicago Bulls. He despised LeBron James.
Allen didn't like the beach but always looked forward to annual OBX trips because it was a week spent with family where he sister would share childhood stories with their children. Walks for ice cream to Scammell's and a day of crabbing with the kids was always a must. The trip always ended with a competitive game of putt-putt.
Our hearts will never be the same without him but we know we will see him again one day where he will be waiting to greet us with his arms wide open.
He is survived by his wife of 16 years, Kati Bock; and children Kellen and Harper Bock of Fredericksburg; parents Richard Bock and Wanpen Bock of Fredericksburg; sister and brother-in-law Christine and Michael Hogan of Mechanicsville; niece and nephew Kellie Hogan and Kyle Hogan of Mechanicsville; father and mother-in-law Daniel and Paula Sweeny; and brother-in-law and sister-in-law Ryan and Amanda Sweeney.
The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, October 7 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, October 8 at the funeral home.
Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com
.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Oct. 6, 2021.