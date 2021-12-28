Richard Wesley Curtis
Richard Wesley Curtis, 81, of Falmouth passed away on December 23, 2021 in Richmond with his family by his side.
Richard was the son of Walter and Lucy Curtis. He retired from Quantico Marine Corps Base after 35 years of service. He was a DIE HARD Redskins fan, win or lose and also a NASCAR fan.
Richard survived by his wife of 55 years Peggy Surles Curtis; daughters J.C. Reichley (Vernon) and Lisa King; grandchildren Wayne Whisler, Jr. (Ashley), Robert King (Melissa), Stacey Taylor, Richard Ballard (Valerie); great-grandchildren Trinity, Austin, Trenton, Emori, Tyler, Donelei, Braydon. Tori, Leah, and Lizzy; brother Harris Curtis; sisters Lucy Lynn, Evelyn Savioe, Barbara Locke; as well as many nieces and nephews.
A service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, December 30 at Covenant Funeral Service Chapel, Fredericksburg. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Pastors Matt and Howard Burrell will officiate. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers please donate to the Children's Hospital Foundation, Box 980693, Richmond, VA 23298.
Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com
.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Dec. 28, 2021.