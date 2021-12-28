Menu
Richard Wesley Curtis
FUNERAL HOME
Covenant Funeral Service
4801 Jefferson Davis Highway
Fredericksburg, VA
Richard Wesley Curtis

Richard Wesley Curtis, 81, of Falmouth passed away on December 23, 2021 in Richmond with his family by his side.

Richard was the son of Walter and Lucy Curtis. He retired from Quantico Marine Corps Base after 35 years of service. He was a DIE HARD Redskins fan, win or lose and also a NASCAR fan.

Richard survived by his wife of 55 years Peggy Surles Curtis; daughters J.C. Reichley (Vernon) and Lisa King; grandchildren Wayne Whisler, Jr. (Ashley), Robert King (Melissa), Stacey Taylor, Richard Ballard (Valerie); great-grandchildren Trinity, Austin, Trenton, Emori, Tyler, Donelei, Braydon. Tori, Leah, and Lizzy; brother Harris Curtis; sisters Lucy Lynn, Evelyn Savioe, Barbara Locke; as well as many nieces and nephews.

A service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, December 30 at Covenant Funeral Service Chapel, Fredericksburg. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Pastors Matt and Howard Burrell will officiate. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers please donate to the Children's Hospital Foundation, Box 980693, Richmond, VA 23298.

Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Dec. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
30
Visitation
12:00p.m.
Covenant Funeral Service
4801 Jefferson Davis Highway, Fredericksburg, VA
Dec
30
Service
1:00p.m.
Covenant Funeral Service
4801 Jefferson Davis Highway, Fredericksburg, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
2 Entries
So sad to learn of Richard's departure . So many fond memories!
Wayne Surles
December 28, 2021
We are sorry for your loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all.
The McGee Family
December 28, 2021
