Richard Dick Dintaman
1942 - 2020
BORN
1942
DIED
2020
Richard Dintaman

Richard Jay Dintaman died October 31, 2020 at his home in Spotsylvania. He was 78.

Born in Detroit, Michigan, in 1942, he moved to Des Moines, Iowa, in 1956. He graduated from Des Moines Technical High School.

Good with his hands, he was a painter, worked in construction, and in home-improvement stores.

Known as Dick to his friends and family, he was a kind and gentle man who was always willing to help anyone in need, and was a teller of tall tales. He loved spending time with his family and traveling, visiting Egypt, China, Normandy, South America, South Africa, Panama and Italy. Much of his free time was spent fishing and playing cards—bridge and pinochle were some of his favorite games.

He is survived by two brothers, Roger Louis Dintaman and Robert Dunbrook Dintaman, and a sister, Deborah Dintaman Dennen. A private ceremony will be held in the spring.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Nov. 14, 2020.
