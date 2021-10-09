Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Free Lance - Star
The Free Lance - Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Richard L. Garrett Sr.
FUNERAL HOME
Mullins & Thompson Funeral Service
1621 Jefferson Davis Highway
Fredericksburg, VA
Richard L. Garrett, Sr

Richard L.Garrett, Sr. passed away Sunday, October 3, 2021 at VCU Medical Center. He was a heavy equipment operator and worked for S.W.Rodgers for over 20 years.

Rick is survived by his loving wife Laura and 3 children. Richard "Ricky" Garrett, Jr., Amy McCain, and Kristofer Brown. Rick had 6 grandchildren, Tylor, Jacob, Kaylee, Caleb, Andrew and Angel. One sister, Deanna "Susie" Dodson, Sister-in-laws Becky, Janette and Myra. Numerous nephews, nieces and cousins.

Rick was an easy going guy, who loved his family, and was blessed with many friends.

The family will receive friends on Monday, October 11, 2021 at Mullins and Thompson Funeral Service, Fredericksburg Chapel from 6-8:00 pm. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at 2:00 pm at the funeral home. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in his name to the National Kidney Foundation.

Online condolences may be sent at www.mullinsthompsonfredericksburg.com
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Oct. 9, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
11
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Mullins & Thompson Funeral Service
1621 Jefferson Davis Highway, Fredericksburg, VA
Oct
12
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Mullins & Thompson Funeral Service
1621 Jefferson Davis Highway, Fredericksburg, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Mullins & Thompson Funeral Service
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Mullins & Thompson Funeral Service.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.