Richard L. Garrett, Sr
Richard L.Garrett, Sr. passed away Sunday, October 3, 2021 at VCU Medical Center. He was a heavy equipment operator and worked for S.W.Rodgers for over 20 years.
Rick is survived by his loving wife Laura and 3 children. Richard "Ricky" Garrett, Jr., Amy McCain, and Kristofer Brown. Rick had 6 grandchildren, Tylor, Jacob, Kaylee, Caleb, Andrew and Angel. One sister, Deanna "Susie" Dodson, Sister-in-laws Becky, Janette and Myra. Numerous nephews, nieces and cousins.
Rick was an easy going guy, who loved his family, and was blessed with many friends.
The family will receive friends on Monday, October 11, 2021 at Mullins and Thompson Funeral Service, Fredericksburg Chapel from 6-8:00 pm. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at 2:00 pm at the funeral home. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in his name to the National Kidney Foundation
.
Online condolences may be sent at www.mullinsthompsonfredericksburg.com
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Oct. 9, 2021.