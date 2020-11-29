Menu
The Free Lance - Star
Richard H. Mozeleski
Richard H. Mozeleski, 70, of Fredericksburg passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020 at Hunter Homes McGuire Hospital.

Richard was a Vietnam veteran and received numerous commendations for his work at the Department of Defense. He was a faithful husband for over forty nine years, a devoted father, and a proud papa of his six grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife, Susan; children, Matthew (Shawna), Erin (Marvin); grandchildren, Jocelyn, Ethan, Brandon, Naomi, Eli, and Lydia; brother Tom Mozeleski; nephew, Tom Mozeleski, Jr.; and niece, Cindy Mozeleski.

He was preceded in death by his father, Henry T. Mozeleski; mother, Angela T. Mozeleski; and sister, Michaeline Keller.

A service will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Sunday, December 6 at Calvary Chapel Fredericksburg. There will be a private interment in Quantico National Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Calvary Chapel Fredericksburg, or the Wounded Warrior Project.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
6
Service
2:00p.m.
Calvary Chapel
, Fredericksburg, Virginia
