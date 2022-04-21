Richard Paul Harris, Jr.
Richard P. Harris, Jr., of Oak Green Farm in Orange County, Virginia, died peacefully of natural causes on April 19, 2022 at age 88. He was born in 1933 in Stanly County, North Carolina to Richard Paul Harris, Sr. and Nola Fenters Harris.
Richard grew up in New London, North Carolina, near many beloved cousins, aunts, uncles, and his grandparents. He took a keen interest in farming at a young age. During his high school years, he woke early each day to milk five cows before school and sold the milk locally. After high school Richard enrolled at NC State, where he earned a bachelor's degree in dairy science in 1955. While at college, he attended a school dance and was smitten when he met Martha Ellen Bramlett. They were married in 1956 and soon started a family that eventually grew to include two daughters and two sons.
Richard began farming in Stanly County right after college graduation. In 1959, he and Martha and their two young daughters moved to Orange County, Virginia. Together with Carl and Barbara Owens, they established Oak Green Farm, a purebred Holstein dairy operation. After farming together for many years, they branched out into independent operations. Oak Green Farm eventually grew to become one of the largest dairy operations in Virginia. Richard served as president of the Virginia Dairymen's Association, as well as a board member of several local farming and banking entities. He was very proud of his work with Virginia Genetics, Inc., which focused on breeding and developing top Holstein bulls. Richard sold purebred Holsteins all over the world.
Richard wanted his children to appreciate farm life and taught them the value of hard work. When each child turned eight years old, Richard gave them a heifer calf to start their own small herd. The idea was that the resulting funds would pay for each child's college expenses. Every summer the children showed their cows at the county fair, learning about dairy husbandry in the process.
Richard's entrepreneurial spirit extended beyond farming to the hotel industry. In 1967 he joined with the Owens and Inskeep families to open a Holiday Inn in Culpeper. They later built and operated other hotels in Virginia and West Virginia. Richard also began breeding and racing thoroughbred horses, which provided another outlet for his lifelong interest in genetics.
Richard loved farming. His favorite day was one spent shelling corn or baling hay. He also delighted in having fun. He enjoyed horseback riding with the Ridge Riders, especially moonlight rides. He also enjoyed fox hunting, and was a member of the Bull Run Hunt Club and others. He loved to dance, to tell stories, and to host friends and family at social gatherings.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents and his son, Ricky Harris. He is survived by his wife, Martha Harris, his daughter Ellen Lindner and son-in-law, Kevin Lindner, his daughter Sharon Proctor and son-in-law Gary Proctor, his son Todd Harris and daughter-in-law Lisa Bracey Harris, as well as nine grandchildren and one great-grandson. He is also survived by his brother, Thomas Harris, and sister-in-law Kathryn Harris, along with their children and grandchildren.
A funeral service and visitation will be held at Rhoadesville Baptist Church, 26042 Lafayette Dr., Rhoadesville, VA, on Saturday, April 23, 2022. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m., followed by the funeral service at 11 a.m. Interment will follow the service in the church cemetery. An online guestbook is available at johnsoncares.com
.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Apr. 21, 2022.