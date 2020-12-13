Richard Jack Kelley, Sr.
Richard Jack Kelley, Sr., 85, of Fredericksburg joined his angel in heaven, Patricia, on Friday, December 4, 2020. Richard spent his last days in the comfort of his home with family and friends.
He was born on October 5, 1935, to Daniel Drumheller and Beryl Mae Barton of Seattle, WA and later adopted by Thomas Eugene Kelley, Sr.
Richard attended church at Hollywood church of the Brethren and was a member of the seniors Bible Study. Richard was a decorated Vietnam veteran and retired from the U.S. Army with the rank of Master Sergeant. Richard was a comforter and helper to all that he encountered. He never turned down an opportunity to assist those in need. In his church he was known as "The Candy Man" by the children. His pockets were always filled with treats for the kids. Richard won many first-place blue ribbons at the Fredericksburg Agricultural Fair for his stained glass works of art.
He is survived by his four children, Richard J. Kelley, Jr. (Jacqueline) of La Plata, MD, Deborah J. Kelley (Fred V. Wink) of Colorado Springs, CO, Michael J. Kelley (Kathy) of San Antonio, TX, and Victoria J. Lee (David) of Fredericksburg, VA, as well as his beloved dog, Zeus; six grandchildren, Frank Kelley, Ashley Kelley Draughon, Brad Kelley, David Lee, Jr., Richard Lee, and Payton Lee Autenrieth; four great-grandchildren, Rylee Kelley, Nick Kelley, Jameson Draughon, and Camille Draughon. His surviving siblings are Marilee Kelley Goodwin, David Kelley, Candice Kelley Jennings, Thomas Kelley, Jr., and Maida Kelley Marksheffel.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and wife of 62 years, Patricia "Trish" Kelley in 2018.
A celebration on life will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Thursday, December 17 at Hollywood Church of the Brethren, 225 Ferry Rd., Fredericksburg, VA 22405. Masks, social distancing, and all current COVID-19 protocols will be followed. Interment will follow at a future date at Arlington National Cemetery.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Hollywood Church of the Brethren 225 Ferry Rd., Fredericksburg, VA 22405.
Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Dec. 13, 2020.