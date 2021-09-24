Richard "Mac" McKenney
Richard "Mac" McKenney, 72 of Stafford passed away at his home on Sunday, September 19, 2021.
Born and raised in Stafford, Mac graduated from Stafford High School and served in the Air Force where he was stationed in Alaska. Mac worked as a brick mason and later worked in maintenance for over 23 years for Stafford County Public Schools. There was no other man like him, words cannot capture his loss. He was the man at work everyone loved, dad, grandfather, and friend who will always be remembered. He was the gentle giant who would always help those in need, if you knew Mac he was your best friend. His passion for life culminated in the creation of "Good Friends Day", an annual social event that he hosted for over 22 years among dear friends and family.
He was dearly loved and will be sorely missed by his family and lifelong friends. He is survived by his son Brad Clark (Lisa); his daughter Maralee Weeks (Trey); grandchildren Caroline and Julianne Weeks, and Christian and Adam Clark.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William McKenney, Jr. and Vivian Stone; brother Leslie; and the love of his life, Marilyn M. McKenney.
The family will receive friends from 3-5 p.m. on Sunday, September 26 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. There will be a graveside service at 2 p.m. on Monday, September 27 at Oak Hill Cemetery.
Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Sep. 24, 2021.