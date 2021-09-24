Mac and I became friends in the 6th grade at Gari Melchers and graduated from Stafford High class of 1967 . I worked with him in the Maintenance Dept for Stafford Schools. We always had many laughs and I looked forward to the pork sausage he sold in the Fall. God bless you Mac hope you are at peace and free from sickness. I must have known God needed you because you´ve been on my mind for several days. My deepest sympathy to all of the family. Linwood and Debbie

Debbie Bourne Friend September 24, 2021