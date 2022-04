I am so sorry to hear the passing of my dear friend "Big Mac". I talked with him on the phone about three months ago, when I called to invited him to our family reunion adown in the country, he told me then, he was getting to scared to drive because dialysis was kicking his butt and his ticker wasn't ticking just right either. I remember him visiting me on Thanksgiving eve back in the early 70's, my turkey was already so he sat there and believe me he ate pretty much the whole turkey and wanted to give me money to buy another one, I told him nope glad he enjoyed it. We never saw each other after that that it was brought up in our conversation. He waited around for my husband to come from hunting and they talked for a long while. Although we didn't see each other very often we talked and I surely will miss that. He even told me he wanted to go just like my two sister did that he though the world of and I thank God he granted him that wish although it's hard for the family. RIP "BIG MAC" for God loves you and so we I. Prayers for the family. Faye & Joe Drewery [email protected]