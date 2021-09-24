Menu
Richard "Mac" McKenney
FUNERAL HOME
Covenant Funeral Service
4801 Jefferson Davis Highway
Fredericksburg, VA
Richard "Mac" McKenney

Richard "Mac" McKenney, 72 of Stafford passed away at his home on Sunday, September 19, 2021.

Born and raised in Stafford, Mac graduated from Stafford High School and served in the Air Force where he was stationed in Alaska. Mac worked as a brick mason and later worked in maintenance for over 23 years for Stafford County Public Schools. There was no other man like him, words cannot capture his loss. He was the man at work everyone loved, dad, grandfather, and friend who will always be remembered. He was the gentle giant who would always help those in need, if you knew Mac he was your best friend. His passion for life culminated in the creation of "Good Friends Day", an annual social event that he hosted for over 22 years among dear friends and family.

He was dearly loved and will be sorely missed by his family and lifelong friends. He is survived by his son Brad Clark (Lisa); his daughter Maralee Weeks (Trey); grandchildren Caroline and Julianne Weeks, and Christian and Adam Clark.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William McKenney, Jr. and Vivian Stone; brother Leslie; and the love of his life, Marilyn M. McKenney.

The family will receive friends from 3-5 p.m. on Sunday, September 26 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. There will be a graveside service at 2 p.m. on Monday, September 27 at Oak Hill Cemetery.

Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Sep. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
26
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Covenant Funeral Service
4801 Jefferson Davis Highway, Fredericksburg, VA
Sep
27
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Oak Hill Cemetery
VA
Covenant Funeral Service
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
To all of you, Mac was a dear sweetheart. I just learned of his passing. He is a great loss to all. God be with you all.
Linda Govenides
Friend
October 4, 2021
We offer our deepest sympathy and prayers to his daughter Maralee and her family and his son Brad and his family. Mac was a friend who would stick with you through thick and thin!! He would give you the shirt off of his back. Mac will truly be missed.
Lawrence C. Weeks, Jr. (Father-in-Law), Elizabeth (Wife) and Betty Weeks (G
Family
September 26, 2021
Mac and I became friends in the 6th grade at Gari Melchers and graduated from Stafford High class of 1967 . I worked with him in the Maintenance Dept for Stafford Schools. We always had many laughs and I looked forward to the pork sausage he sold in the Fall. God bless you Mac hope you are at peace and free from sickness. I must have known God needed you because you´ve been on my mind for several days. My deepest sympathy to all of the family. Linwood and Debbie
Debbie Bourne
Friend
September 24, 2021
I am so sorry to hear the passing of my dear friend "Big Mac". I talked with him on the phone about three months ago, when I called to invited him to our family reunion adown in the country, he told me then, he was getting to scared to drive because dialysis was kicking his butt and his ticker wasn't ticking just right either. I remember him visiting me on Thanksgiving eve back in the early 70's, my turkey was already so he sat there and believe me he ate pretty much the whole turkey and wanted to give me money to buy another one, I told him nope glad he enjoyed it. We never saw each other after that that it was brought up in our conversation. He waited around for my husband to come from hunting and they talked for a long while. Although we didn't see each other very often we talked and I surely will miss that. He even told me he wanted to go just like my two sister did that he though the world of and I thank God he granted him that wish although it's hard for the family. RIP "BIG MAC" for God loves you and so we I. Prayers for the family. Faye & Joe Drewery [email protected]
Faye Drewery
September 23, 2021
