It is with deep heart felt sympathy that my wife(Pat) and I share in the loss with the Parker Family of Bro. Richard Parker. Bro. Richard loved singing and he and myself have been a part of many singing engagements and Church anniversaries. He was greatly known for the song "This Little Light Of Mine" which everyone enjoyed. Richard was a member of the Mt. Olive Men's Chorus and the Starlite Sr. Choir for many years and I was proud of being associated with him for many years. I will sorely miss him but he will now be a part of a greater choir which is in heaven. Rest In The Lord my dear friend until we meet again on that great getting up morning where everyday will be Sunday and sabbath will have no end

Cecil Nelson Friend September 24, 2020