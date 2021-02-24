To the Rawlings family! Yes I knew Dickie since 1986. I was the Fredericksburg Baseball umpires Commissioner then and later the RFBL Fall Baseball Commissioner for 25 seasons. That´s how we met and became friends & much more. He was a Leader, Teacher & a valuable Mentor to so many in the Fredericksburg/Caroline Communities. I now reside in Florida for the last 11 years. He will be missed. A-True Yankee die hard. He was one of a kind person, his baseball knowledge was impeccable. I truely admired him always. Tom Shawaryn

