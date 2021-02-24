Menu
The Free Lance - Star
The Free Lance - Star Homepage
Richard C. Rawlings Sr.
FUNERAL HOME
Mullins & Thompson Funeral Service
1621 Jefferson Davis Highway
Fredericksburg, VA
Richard C. Rawlings, Sr.

On February 21, 2021, Richard C. Rawlings Sr. passed peacefully in the care of his son Richard C. Rawlings Jr. at Lower Cape Fear Hospice in North Carolina. He touched many lives in his years of coaching baseball at Post 55 in Fredericksburg and different leagues in Bowling Green. He united customers with new and used cars with Clift Motor Company and Ashland Ford.

He is survived by his beloved son Richard C. Rawlings Jr. grandchildren Stacy Jo Norvell, husband William "Chris" Norvell Sr. Colbert Chancellor Rawlings wife Nicki Rawlings, Thursday Lynn Reichert, Husband Charles Reichert. Great Grandchildren Ashton, Cameron, Caisson Reichert, C.J. and Landon Norvell and Anna Lee Rawlings.

He preceded in death by mother, Margarita Colbert Rawlings, father, George Chancellor Rawlings Sr. and brother, George Chancellor Rawlings, Jr.

The family will receive friends 6:00-8:00pm Friday, March 5, 2021 at Mullins & Thompson Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00am Saturday, March 6, 2021 at the Massaponax Baptist Church. Burial will follow at the family cemetery.

Online condolences may be sent to mullinsthompsonfredericksburg.com

Published by The Free Lance - Star on Feb. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
5
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Mullins & Thompson Funeral Service
1621 Jefferson Davis Highway, Fredericksburg, VA
Mar
6
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Massaponax Baptist Church
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Mullins & Thompson Funeral Service
To the Rawlings family! Yes I knew Dickie since 1986. I was the Fredericksburg Baseball umpires Commissioner then and later the RFBL Fall Baseball Commissioner for 25 seasons. That´s how we met and became friends & much more. He was a Leader, Teacher & a valuable Mentor to so many in the Fredericksburg/Caroline Communities. I now reside in Florida for the last 11 years. He will be missed. A-True Yankee die hard. He was one of a kind person, his baseball knowledge was impeccable. I truely admired him always. Tom Shawaryn
Tom Shawaryn
February 25, 2021
