Richard C. Rawlings, Sr.
On February 21, 2021, Richard C. Rawlings Sr. passed peacefully in the care of his son Richard C. Rawlings Jr. at Lower Cape Fear Hospice in North Carolina. He touched many lives in his years of coaching baseball at Post 55 in Fredericksburg and different leagues in Bowling Green. He united customers with new and used cars with Clift Motor Company and Ashland Ford.
He is survived by his beloved son Richard C. Rawlings Jr. grandchildren Stacy Jo Norvell, husband William "Chris" Norvell Sr. Colbert Chancellor Rawlings wife Nicki Rawlings, Thursday Lynn Reichert, Husband Charles Reichert. Great Grandchildren Ashton, Cameron, Caisson Reichert, C.J. and Landon Norvell and Anna Lee Rawlings.
He preceded in death by mother, Margarita Colbert Rawlings, father, George Chancellor Rawlings Sr. and brother, George Chancellor Rawlings, Jr.
The family will receive friends 6:00-8:00pm Friday, March 5, 2021 at Mullins & Thompson Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00am Saturday, March 6, 2021 at the Massaponax Baptist Church. Burial will follow at the family cemetery.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Feb. 24, 2021.