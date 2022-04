Richard Rollins



Richard Rollins, 91, of Spotsylvania, VA, passed away on September 23, 2021, at the home of his son and daughter-in-law.



Mr. Rollins is survived by two daughters and four sons.



A viewing will be held at A.L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home, 200 Butternut Drive, Fredericksburg, VA, on Thursday, September 30, 2021 from 5 PM to 7 PM and one hour before the funeral service. A funeral service will be held at A.L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home on Friday, October 1, 2021 at 11 AM.



Published by The Free Lance - Star on Sep. 29, 2021.