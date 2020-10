Ricky Byrd, Sr.



Ricky Byrd, Sr. 66 of Woodford, VA was called home on Tuesday September 22, 2020 at Mary Washington Hospital.



A viewing will be held on Friday October 2nd, from 6:00pm to 8:00pm at C W Edwards Funeral Home, 16476 Richmond Turnpike, Bowling Green, VA 22427. A graveside service will be held on Saturday October 3rd 11am at H L Brown Cemetery 6100 Cedon Road, Woodford, VA 22580 with a viewing from 10 to 11am.