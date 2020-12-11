Robert Barry Ashby
Robert Barry Ashby, 83, of Spotsylvania, died on Thursday, December 3, 2020. Robert, who went by Barry, was born on September 10, 1937 in St. Louis, MO to Richard V. and Dorothy (Waddell) Ashby. He graduated in 1955 from Webster Groves High School in suburban St. Louis and received a BS in Chemical Engineering in 1959 from Case Institute of Technology in Cleveland, OH.
Barry worked in solid rocket motor development for five years, both in western Maryland and then in northern Virginia, after he and college sweetheart Maureen McCarthy married in May 1961. During the years from 1963 to 1968 he started several plastic manufacturing ventures based on his patents, notably one for plastic grain silos. He started his consulting business representing clients with new technologies, especially useful to the defense and intelligence communities, in 1968. He represented numerous industrial clients to federal agencies over the years, and as a Washington, DC lobbyist for the sole maker of nuclear warheads for the second half of the Cold War. Concurrent with his consulting business, he helped form and served as CEO of several automotive and electronics manufacturing businesses. He also was a writer. He was the author of three technical books, and he was the Washington, DC editor and featured columnist for BNP Media from 1972 until this year. His consulting company, Ashby & Associates, operated continuously for his entire life from 1968 onward. In addition, during semi-retirement years, Barry was the founder, along with two others, of Moonshine International, Inc. that operates distilleries in FL, GA, KY, NC, SC, TN and WV.
In marriage with Maureen, who predeceased him earlier this year in May, Barry was the father of three sons, Kevin (Kristen) of Virginia Beach, VA, Brian (Cathleen) of Annandale, NJ, and Michael (Maureen) of Burke, VA. He also was grandfather to six, two grandchildren from each of his sons (Cade, Carson, Gracie, Turner, Hanna and Patrick).
In lieu of flowers, those who wish may make a memorial donation to the American Cancer Society
, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or online at https://www.cancer.org/
.
