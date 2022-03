Robert Otto "Bob" Benton, Jr.Robert Otto "Bob" Benton, Jr., "PopPop", 72, of Spotsylvania passed away on Monday, December 6, 2021 at Henrico Doctors Hospital.Survivors include his wife, Trena Y. Costello; four children Ben (Carmen), Jessie (Dave), Will, and Mary (Jeff) and their mother Linda S. Benton; three stepchildren Crystal (Jason), Donnie (Mary) and Amber (Steve); and 13 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Otto Benton, Sr. and Eugenia Benton.The family will receive friends from 5 to 7p.m. on Tuesday, December 28 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Zoo or Virginia Living Museum.Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com