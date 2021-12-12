Menu
Robert Otto "Bob" Benton Jr.
FUNERAL HOME
Covenant Funeral Service
4801 Jefferson Davis Highway
Fredericksburg, VA
Robert Otto "Bob" Benton, Jr.

Robert Otto "Bob" Benton, Jr., "PopPop", 72, of Spotsylvania passed away on Monday, December 6, 2021 at Henrico Doctors Hospital.

Survivors include his wife, Trena Y. Costello; four children Ben (Carmen), Jessie (Dave), Will, and Mary (Jeff) and their mother Linda S. Benton; three stepchildren Crystal (Jason), Donnie (Mary) and Amber (Steve); and 13 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Otto Benton, Sr. and Eugenia Benton.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 7p.m. on Tuesday, December 28 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Zoo or Virginia Living Museum.

Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Dec. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
28
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Covenant Funeral Service
4801 Jefferson Davis Highway, Fredericksburg, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Covenant Funeral Service
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
