Robert "Bob" Biscoe
BISCOE, Robert Lee, 69, of Fredericksburg, Va., passed away on the morning of March 18, 2021. Raised in Fredericksburg, Robert "Bob" Biscoe graduated from James Monroe High School in 1970 and the University of Richmond in 1974. In his career, Bob worked locally in banking, real estate, and moving services, and was a member of Business Network International. Outside of work he loved learning, cooking, gardening, art, Jazzercise, and participating in the Alliance Française. During retirement he volunteered for the Senior Visitors Program of the Mental Health America of Fredericksburg. For the past nine years, Bob dedicated his time and expertise to the development of the Spotsy Dog Park, and for three years was the President (a.k.a. "Head Beagle") of Spotsy Dog Park, Inc. Bob loved all people and animals, brought joy and laughter to everyone he met, and relished a fine meal. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Alvin and Frances Biscoe. Bob is survived by his daughter, Melanie Biscoe of Silver Spring, Md. and her mother, Betsy Myers of Fredericksburg, Va.; his sister, Teena Rodgers of Nashville, Tn.; his sister-in-law Chris Vronek of Richmond, Va., several nieces, nephews and cousins, and his beloved dog, Peaches. A public memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make any donations to Spotsy Dog Park, P.O. Box 42236, Fredericksburg, Va. 22404 or visit the Spotsy Dog Park, Inc. Facebook page for a link to donate to the Bob Biscoe Memorial Fund. Online condolences may be made on MyObits.com
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Mar. 24, 2021.