Robert Lee Bob Biscoe
1952 - 2021
BORN
1952
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Found & Sons Funeral Chapel
850 Sperryville Pike
Culpeper, VA
Robert "Bob" Biscoe

BISCOE, Robert Lee, 69, of Fredericksburg, Va., passed away on the morning of March 18, 2021. Raised in Fredericksburg, Robert "Bob" Biscoe graduated from James Monroe High School in 1970 and the University of Richmond in 1974. In his career, Bob worked locally in banking, real estate, and moving services, and was a member of Business Network International. Outside of work he loved learning, cooking, gardening, art, Jazzercise, and participating in the Alliance Française. During retirement he volunteered for the Senior Visitors Program of the Mental Health America of Fredericksburg. For the past nine years, Bob dedicated his time and expertise to the development of the Spotsy Dog Park, and for three years was the President (a.k.a. "Head Beagle") of Spotsy Dog Park, Inc. Bob loved all people and animals, brought joy and laughter to everyone he met, and relished a fine meal. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Alvin and Frances Biscoe. Bob is survived by his daughter, Melanie Biscoe of Silver Spring, Md. and her mother, Betsy Myers of Fredericksburg, Va.; his sister, Teena Rodgers of Nashville, Tn.; his sister-in-law Chris Vronek of Richmond, Va., several nieces, nephews and cousins, and his beloved dog, Peaches. A public memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make any donations to Spotsy Dog Park, P.O. Box 42236, Fredericksburg, Va. 22404 or visit the Spotsy Dog Park, Inc. Facebook page for a link to donate to the Bob Biscoe Memorial Fund. Online condolences may be made on MyObits.com
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Mar. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
14 Entries
I had the pleasure of knowing Bob and being his neighbor for some time now. He was the type of person to always go above and beyond. What an amazing man he was. He will truly be missed by our family. Melanie our prayers are with you.
April 5, 2021
My condolences and prayers to all of the family and friends that knew Bob. I was blessed to meet Bob 18 years ago as being his neighbor. We immediately shared the love of flowers, gardening, food and of course dogs. Peaches and Bob never were apart. He always had a smile and nice conversation. He truly will be missed...God Rest your soul...Amen
Sally Paccilli
April 1, 2021
Bob was such a kind and generous soul, always with a mischievous twinkle in his eye; he had an amazing sense of humor. I enjoyed many a road trip and fine meal with him, and lots of laughs. I will keep him and his family and friends in my prayers. He may be gone but he´s not forgotten. Rest In Peace my friend.
Shawn Mullins
March 29, 2021
I recently had the pleasure of meeting Robert at the Spotsy Dog Park with Peaches. We had a nice talk about the park and his dog. He was such a sweet man. My condolences to his family, he will be greatly missed.
Susan C
March 29, 2021
Tina /our Prayers over the loss of your brother/ He was a talented/ friendly individual/ He worked with our Dad (Julian Jett) at the bank/ God Bless You and the family
anne jett
March 28, 2021
My condolences to Bob´s loved ones. I remember him as a member of the JMHS Class of 1970. I will always remember his smile and kind nature.
Myra Laws
March 28, 2021
I went to James Monroe together. I graduated in 71. Bob you will be missed immensely by all. I hope that you will Rest in Peace. My condolences to Bob's many family members and friends. May God wrap His arms around your family and friends and bring comfort to all. RIP Bob till we meet again. Heaven has gained a wonderful Angel!
Margret Ellington Dorr
March 25, 2021
Rest in Peace Bob
Billy Shelton
March 25, 2021
Bob will be greatly missed. He was a character but very loving. He was so proud of the Spotsy Dog Park and worked so hard for it. He left us way too early in his life. May God grant the family peace at this time. And never forget the happy memories you have with him.
Mary Sue Biscoe Heddings
March 24, 2021
I hope you find comfort in the memories you shared with Bob... he sounds like a wonderful person who added much to this world.
Melissa Panger
March 24, 2021
Bob was a dear friend and neighbor for many years when we lived at the Monticello Apartments. My wife and I will cherish the memories that include many meals shared, many miles to get to some of those meals, laughing together until we were crying, experiencing the events of apartment living, and watching our favorite British shows together. We will miss him and as Mrs. Slocombe in Are You Being Served (one of Bob's fav shows) would say, "and I am unanimous in that." Sending our condolences and prayers to the entire family.
Paul & Sue Ellen Ponschke
March 24, 2021
Bob was a really special man. He always had a smile and a good story that made me laugh so hard I would snort! A fine man that will be truly missed. Rest in Peace, my friend.
Phill Solow
March 24, 2021
My brother, Greg, (deceased) and Bob were the same age. I remember visiting the Biscoe family every Christmas morning when they lived in the Heflin apartments, as they were family to my dad, Donald Herron. Bob was a delightful child and I have fond memories of those Christmas mornings as he showed us all of his gifts. My deepest sympathy to the family, Donna
Donna Herron Neely
March 24, 2021
Bob was such a wonderful person. He was one of my Jazzercise student for many years. Always bringing new recipes for me to try. He will be missed. Prayers of healing for the family.
Gail Faulconer
March 24, 2021
