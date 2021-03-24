Bob was a dear friend and neighbor for many years when we lived at the Monticello Apartments. My wife and I will cherish the memories that include many meals shared, many miles to get to some of those meals, laughing together until we were crying, experiencing the events of apartment living, and watching our favorite British shows together. We will miss him and as Mrs. Slocombe in Are You Being Served (one of Bob's fav shows) would say, "and I am unanimous in that." Sending our condolences and prayers to the entire family.

Paul & Sue Ellen Ponschke March 24, 2021