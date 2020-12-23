Robert Frank "Bob" Coffman, Jr
Robert Frank "Bob" Coffman, Jr, 78, went to be with the lord Sunday, December 20, 2020, at Poet's Walk in Fredericksburg, Va.
He was born February 27, 1942, in Staunton, Va., to the late Robert Frank Coffman, Sr. and Mary Catherine (Chaplin) Wancheck. He attended Montgomery Junior College and worked for the Silver Companies and James M Bowen and Company until he retired in 2016. He was an active member of Ebeneezer Methodist Church where he was in the choir and played hand bells. Previously he was an active member of The Presbyterian Church of Fredericksburg where he was an Elder, in the choir, and played hand bells.
He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Rebecca Coffman; brother John Wancheck, three children Debi Smith, Sean Bolton (Kristy) and Mark Coffman (Kathleen); nine grandchildren Jacob Coffman (Andrea), Erica Smith (Aaron), Kamryn Bare, Sydney Coffman, Bailey Smith, Jillian Smith, Kaileen Coffman, Jason Coffman and Callan Coffman.
There will be a private family service Wednesday, Dec. 23 and interment on Tuesday, Dec. 29.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Ebeneezer United Methodist Church, 161 Embrey Mill Rd. Stafford, Va 22554 or to the Alzheimer's Association
.
Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com
.
Published by The Free Lance - Star from Dec. 23 to Dec. 27, 2020.