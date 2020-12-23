Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Free Lance - Star
The Free Lance - Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Robert Frank "Bob" Coffman Jr.
1942 - 2020
BORN
1942
DIED
2020
Robert Frank "Bob" Coffman, Jr

Robert Frank "Bob" Coffman, Jr, 78, went to be with the lord Sunday, December 20, 2020, at Poet's Walk in Fredericksburg, Va.

He was born February 27, 1942, in Staunton, Va., to the late Robert Frank Coffman, Sr. and Mary Catherine (Chaplin) Wancheck. He attended Montgomery Junior College and worked for the Silver Companies and James M Bowen and Company until he retired in 2016. He was an active member of Ebeneezer Methodist Church where he was in the choir and played hand bells. Previously he was an active member of The Presbyterian Church of Fredericksburg where he was an Elder, in the choir, and played hand bells.

He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Rebecca Coffman; brother John Wancheck, three children Debi Smith, Sean Bolton (Kristy) and Mark Coffman (Kathleen); nine grandchildren Jacob Coffman (Andrea), Erica Smith (Aaron), Kamryn Bare, Sydney Coffman, Bailey Smith, Jillian Smith, Kaileen Coffman, Jason Coffman and Callan Coffman.

There will be a private family service Wednesday, Dec. 23 and interment on Tuesday, Dec. 29.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Ebeneezer United Methodist Church, 161 Embrey Mill Rd. Stafford, Va 22554 or to the Alzheimer's Association.

Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
Published by The Free Lance - Star from Dec. 23 to Dec. 27, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Becky, Debi and Mark, I was so sorry to hear about Bob´s passing. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your families. He was a special person.
Pam Fisher
December 23, 2020
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results