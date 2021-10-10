Robert Curtis



Mr. Robert Bickford "Bob" Curtis, Jr. aged 87, passed away peacefully on October 6, 2021, in Cumming, Georgia.



Bob was born on January 1, 1934, in Newport News, Virginia. He married his high school sweetheart Frances Jefferson Curtis, in 1955. They were married 57 years and raised five children: Carolyn Nelson (Cumming GA), Doug Curtis (Charles Town WV), Mary Evelyn O'Dor (Durham NC), Robert B. Curtis, III (Chandler AZ), and Tom Curtis (Frederick MD). Bob had 12 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.



Bob was a US Air Force veteran in the 1950s and served in the Reserves. Bob attended Old Dominion University and was a licensed private pilot. He was a contract negotiator with the Air Line Pilots Association, in addition to being an executive recruiter for many years.



Bob enjoyed carpentry, a good Western, the outdoors, but most of all his family. Bob never met a stranger and expressed his faith through spontaneous acts of service. Bob's favorite Bible verse was Jer. 29:11. He attended Reston Bible Church and Lake of the Woods Church in Locust Grove VA for many years, leading a support group for those in employment transition. More recently, he attended First Redeemer Church in Cumming GA, working with the Here's Hope ministry.



As Bob's (extensive) family was reminded recently, "Blessed are the dead who die in the Lord… they will rest from their labor, for their deeds will follow them." Rev. 14:13.



He is preceded in death by his wife Fran in 2012 and an older brother, Jim Curtis, and survived by a sister Catharine Coppersmith. A private family service will be held in the Outer Banks NC. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lake of the Woods Church, 1 Church Lane, Locust Grove, VA 22508.



Published by The Free Lance - Star on Oct. 10, 2021.