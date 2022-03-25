Robert E. Dickerson



of Westmoreland County, VA left this mortal coil on the evening of March 8th, 2022. Something to know about Robert, he was a storyteller! He became well known as "Ol' Bob" - which could not be missed, as it was stitched on nearly every shirt he owned.



Robert was born on July 5,1940 to Henry E. & Mary Dickerson in Washington, D.C; per Facebook, "A few years after George Washington and Robert E. Lee, among others." He went on to graduate from Mount Vernon High School in Alexandria, VA in 1958 and six months later, married Paula K. Kennedy. In the early 1960's, Robert served in the US Airforce, for which he could tell you many a tall tale. Over the course of the decade, Robert and Paula welcomed three sons. His biggest claim to fame came in the 1970's is founding his own company, Control Specialties, in an effort to improve the HVAC Industry. He did so for 40 plus years. The rest is history!



He is survived by his life partner, Paula Kennedy of 64 years; his sons, Tod A. (Deborah), Keir A. (Anita) and Kathy (Craig's wife); his grandchildren; Shelley, Kennedy (Phillip Carroll), Griffen & Evan. He is preceded in death by his parents, Henry & Mary Dickerson, and his son, Craig E. Dickerson.



Graveside Memorial will be held at 1:00pm on Saturday, April 2, 2022, Ebenezer United Methodist Church, 144 Ebenezer Church Rd, Oldhams, VA 22529.



Published by The Free Lance - Star on Mar. 25, 2022.