Robert was like an older brother to me more so than an uncle. He will be so missed. This obituary paints an accurate picture of him, he loved his family, his home and the outdoors. Robert and I have pulled quite a few deer out of those woods. If you never knew Robert I am sorry for your loss, he was a wonderful "ole soul" for us that have known him all our lives, don't mourn, we have our love and memories to carry us through. suffer no more, till we meet again.

Wendy Williams Family June 10, 2021