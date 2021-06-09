Menu
Robert Dickinson
1956 - 2021
BORN
1956
DIED
2021
Robert Dickinson

It is with great sadness that the family of Robert B. Dickinson announces his passing on Saturday morning, June 5th at his home that he loved so much.

Robert was the devoted son of R. Ennis and Beryl S. Dickinson. He was born March 9, 1956. Robert loved his parents and stayed by their side until their deaths.

Robert loved to hunt, walk through the woods on his property, sit in the yard under the tree, cut the grass watching the deer and turkey roam the fields and the corn and soybeans grow, worrying at times that there wouldn't be enough rain for a good crop.

He also enjoyed watching T.V. and movies with his brother, Phillip in the evening and on the weekends. He remained at the family home that he shared with Phillip until the end.

In addition to his brother, he is survived by his sister, June Dickinson Nicholson (Roy); nieces, Wendy Williams (Mark) and Jennifer Holmes (Keith); great nephews Derek (Alice), Stephen, Collin, and James; great nieces Heather, Holly, and Autumn; great great nephews Wilson and Johnny, and an extended family of devoted cousins and loyal friends. He was preceded in death by a nephew Daniel S. (Danny) Vogt in 2020.

Per his wishes, Robert will be cremated and laid to rest by his parents in the family cemetery that he so faithfully took care of, in a private service.

Suffer no more, dear brother, your peace has been granted.

If you would like to remember Robert, we ask for donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.

Published by The Free Lance - Star from Jun. 9 to Jun. 11, 2021.
Phillip: Please accept my deepest, heartfelt sympathy at this difficult time.
Joy Simpson Toombs
Other
June 18, 2021
When I was working I used to see Robert walking down drive in the mornings on my way. It will be an adjustment for you but we are here if you need us just a phone call away.
Sheila Long
Friend
June 11, 2021
Phillip I am so very very sorry for the loss of your brother. My heartfelt sympathy goes to you and your family and I pray for comfort for you all in this time of loss. My love to you Phillip.
Linda Fagan Sealy
Other
June 11, 2021
Sorry for your Loss Phillip. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. Roberta Hayes
Roberta Hayes
Friend
June 11, 2021
Robert was like an older brother to me more so than an uncle. He will be so missed. This obituary paints an accurate picture of him, he loved his family, his home and the outdoors. Robert and I have pulled quite a few deer out of those woods. If you never knew Robert I am sorry for your loss, he was a wonderful "ole soul" for us that have known him all our lives, don't mourn, we have our love and memories to carry us through. suffer no more, till we meet again.
Wendy Williams
Family
June 10, 2021
U were a loving and caring brother. I wish to offer heartfelt sympathy. May u be granted patience and understanding for your sustenance during this dreaded time. God bless, Bev
Beverley king
June 10, 2021
May God's Peace be with you during your time of grieving. Love and Prayers to you Phillip.
David Satterwhite
Friend
June 10, 2021
I´m going to miss you so much but I know you´re in a better place. I will cherish the time we spent together and try to learn to be as accepting and loving as you were even when life gets tough. I´ve learned a lot from losing you, but most important to cherish everyday. I know you are at peace and in a better place. Not goodbye, but until I see you again.
Allison Mastin
Family
June 9, 2021
Love and prayers for family!
Jean K Satterwhite
Family
June 9, 2021
Phillip, sorry for your loss. Cherish the memories
Mark, Vickie & Brieana Miller
Other
June 9, 2021
Phillip so sorry for your loss. Sending love
Janice Skebo Dickinson
Friend
June 9, 2021
