Robert Dickinson
It is with great sadness that the family of Robert B. Dickinson announces his passing on Saturday morning, June 5th at his home that he loved so much.
Robert was the devoted son of R. Ennis and Beryl S. Dickinson. He was born March 9, 1956. Robert loved his parents and stayed by their side until their deaths.
Robert loved to hunt, walk through the woods on his property, sit in the yard under the tree, cut the grass watching the deer and turkey roam the fields and the corn and soybeans grow, worrying at times that there wouldn't be enough rain for a good crop.
He also enjoyed watching T.V. and movies with his brother, Phillip in the evening and on the weekends. He remained at the family home that he shared with Phillip until the end.
In addition to his brother, he is survived by his sister, June Dickinson Nicholson (Roy); nieces, Wendy Williams (Mark) and Jennifer Holmes (Keith); great nephews Derek (Alice), Stephen, Collin, and James; great nieces Heather, Holly, and Autumn; great great nephews Wilson and Johnny, and an extended family of devoted cousins and loyal friends. He was preceded in death by a nephew Daniel S. (Danny) Vogt in 2020.
Per his wishes, Robert will be cremated and laid to rest by his parents in the family cemetery that he so faithfully took care of, in a private service.
Suffer no more, dear brother, your peace has been granted.
If you would like to remember Robert, we ask for donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.
Published by The Free Lance - Star from Jun. 9 to Jun. 11, 2021.