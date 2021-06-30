Robert Wayne Farmer
Robert Wayne Farmer, of Fredericksburg, passed away on June 28, 2021 at the age of 85.
Following his graduation from Caroline High School he was hired as a land surveyor with the Virginia Department of Transportation in Fredericksburg. In 1968 he started a surveying company, Farmer Surveys, and operated the company until his retirement. He was an active member of the Virginia Association of Surveyors throughout his career. He served eight years in the National Guard as an engineer. He was a member of Spotswood Baptist Church where he served as a deacon and went on several mission trips with the church. He also was a Gideon with the Fredericksburg Chapter and enjoyed working with the prison ministry through the Gideons. He was a longtime member of the Sparta Hunt Club and enjoyed the outdoors with his family and lifelong friends.
He always had a smile on his face and was always quick to say hello to both friends and strangers. He instilled in his family not only an incredible work ethic but also to work with integrity and to always be kind.
He was the beloved husband of Pearl Farmer for 64 years; devoted father of Robert Wayne Farmer Jr. (Beth), Christopher Todd Farmer (Kathy), and Suzanne Faith Farmer Pack (Stuart); loving grandfather of Jonathan Weisenborn (Amanda), Courtney Farmer, Benjamin Pack (Christina), Tyler Pack, Joshua Wayne Pack, and Emily Pack; great-grandfather of Baker Wayne Pack and Russell Anderson Pack; he is survived by cousins Lois Taylor and Raymond Farmer (Barbara), and many nieces and nephews.
The family expresses appreciation to the Cardinal Village Memory Care staff for the love and support they showed Wayne and family while he was a patient there.
A funeral service will take place at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 1 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. Entombment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens Mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to The Gideons International, Fredericksburg Gideon Camp, PO Box 673, Fredericksburg, VA 22404 gideons.org
or to Spotswood Baptist Church, 4009 Lafayette Boulevard, Fredericksburg, Virginia 22408 spotswood.org
