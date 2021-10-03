Robert B. "Robbie" Gardner
Robert B. "Robbie" Gardner, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and everyone's friend, passed away on Friday, October 1, 2021 at the VA Hospital.
Robbie served in the U.S. Army for a time, but spent most of his life and worked in Fredericksburg. He loved boating and fishing. He loved working in the yard, keeping it in beautiful condition. Robbie always lent a helping hand to anyone who needed it. He was at ease and witty with everyone. He was a good man to all.
Survivors include his loving wife of many years, JoAnne Gardner; son Gerald Gardner and his wife, Karen; grandsons Elliot Gardner and David Ransome; granddaughters Julie Gardner and Alisha May and her husband, Josh; six great-grandchildren; sister Doris Anne "Tea" Hockaday; sister-in-law Louise Gardner; and many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 10:00 to 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. A graveside service will follow at noon at Sunset Memorial Gardens.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Oct. 3, 2021.