The Free Lance - Star
Robert B. "Robbie" Gardner
FUNERAL HOME
Covenant Funeral Service
4801 Jefferson Davis Highway
Fredericksburg, VA
Robert B. "Robbie" Gardner

Robert B. "Robbie" Gardner, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and everyone's friend, passed away on Friday, October 1, 2021 at the VA Hospital.

Robbie served in the U.S. Army for a time, but spent most of his life and worked in Fredericksburg. He loved boating and fishing. He loved working in the yard, keeping it in beautiful condition. Robbie always lent a helping hand to anyone who needed it. He was at ease and witty with everyone. He was a good man to all.

Survivors include his loving wife of many years, JoAnne Gardner; son Gerald Gardner and his wife, Karen; grandsons Elliot Gardner and David Ransome; granddaughters Julie Gardner and Alisha May and her husband, Josh; six great-grandchildren; sister Doris Anne "Tea" Hockaday; sister-in-law Louise Gardner; and many nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 to 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. A graveside service will follow at noon at Sunset Memorial Gardens.

Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Oct. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
6
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:30a.m.
Covenant Funeral Service
4801 Jefferson Davis Highway, Fredericksburg, VA
Covenant Funeral Service
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I have so many fond memories of this wonderful family. Robbie driving Gerald and I to the best fishing spots, working on cars. Robbie was a true family man. He loved Jo Anne and Gerald so much. I always felt like I was their child too. Robbie will always have a special place in my heart, a positive role model of a father and husband. My heart goes out to the family and friends his life touched and made better just by being the wonderful man he was.
Jennifer Madison Kulp
Friend
October 3, 2021
