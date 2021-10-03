I have so many fond memories of this wonderful family. Robbie driving Gerald and I to the best fishing spots, working on cars. Robbie was a true family man. He loved Jo Anne and Gerald so much. I always felt like I was their child too. Robbie will always have a special place in my heart, a positive role model of a father and husband. My heart goes out to the family and friends his life touched and made better just by being the wonderful man he was.

Jennifer Madison Kulp Friend October 3, 2021