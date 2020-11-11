Menu
The Free Lance - Star
Robert Jackson Fahy
1942 - 2020
BORN
1942
DIED
2020
Robert Jackson Fahy

Robert Jackson Fahy, 78, of Locust Grove, Va., passed away on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at his residence. Born on April 25, 1942 in Gouverneur, N.Y., he was the son of the late Frederick J. and Millicent Coleman Fahy. He was also preceded in death by his son David John Fahy.

Robert married Judith A. Appleby on July 10, 1965 in Norwich, N.Y. Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Judith; daughter and her family, Michele Daniel-Shenk and husband, Kenny of Warrenton, Va., granddaughter Emily Shenk Debord and husband, Andrew of Linville, Va. and grandsons, Nathan Daniel of Naples, Fla. and Hunter Shenk of Warrenton, Va.; and daughter and her family, Susie Hammer and husband, Sean of Columbia, Md. and granddaughter Winter Hammer of Columbia, Md.

A graduate of Colgate University, Robert received his Master's Degree from Florida Tech. He worked for the Department of Defense in the Department of the Army as a Quality Assurance Specialist for 35 years. He was a volunteer for the National Park Service at Fredericksburg and Chancellorsville visitor centers and a life member of the Knights of Columbus.

A private funeral will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers please make a donation to your favorite charity or to the Alzheimer's Association or MDS Foundation.

Published by The Free Lance - Star on Nov. 11, 2020.
