Robert Lee Jones
Robert Lee Jones, of Locust Grove passed away unexpectedly while gardening on June 29 at the age of 84. He was a native of Solon, Ohio.
Following his graduation from Solon High School, Bob received his undergraduate degree from Hiram College (Ohio) and a Master's Degree from Syracuse University and continued with additional post graduate studies at the University of Maryland.
He joined IBM as an Applied Science Systems Engineer in Syracuse, NY, where he also met his future wife, Peggy Taylor. Bob later joined the faculty at the University of Maryland directing medical computing. Following his career in Baltimore, he was a Data Center Director for the State of Virginia in Richmond, and later joined the faculty at Virginia Tech as Associate Director of Academic Computing. He returned to IBM as a Senior Program Administrator in Connecticut and retired in 2002 from a position as a staff accountant for IBM-World Trade.
In retirement, Bob and Peggy returned to Virginia. As a lover of learning history and sharing knowledge with others, he served as a mentor and inspiration to many. He immersed himself in volunteering for several Civil War and other historical organizations in the area. He served as a volunteer historian for the National Park Service at Chancellorsville, a guide at The Graffiti House in Brandy Station, a President of the Brandy Station Foundation, a President and Dinner Meeting Coordinator of the Rappahannock Valley Civil War Round Table, and an Interpretive Guide at Montpelier, the home of the Fourth President, James Madison. His love of volunteering extended also to his neighborhood where he was a long-time President and officer of the Somerset Farm Community Association.
Bob was an avid reader, a lifetime learner, and a supporter of local performing arts and classical musicians. He was a rock to his family and community in times of need. He cared deeply for causes affecting the wellness and support of U.S. Military troops and creatures great and small.
He is survived by Peggy, his wife of 57 years, his sons Christopher Lee (Fairfax, Virginia) and Douglas Scott (New Orleans, Louisiana) and many extended family members who will all miss him dearly. He was the son of Bert A. Jones and Elizabeth L. Jones.
A gathering will be held from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m. eastern standard time, on Wednesday, July 7, at Johnson Funeral Home, Locust Grove, Virginia. A Celebration of Life service will begin at 3:00 p.m.
In lieu flowers, contributions appreciated "in memory of Bob Jones" to his favorite organizations: Orange County Animal Shelter, 11362 Porter Road, Orange, VA 22960; Brandy Station Foundation, P.O. 165, Brandy Station, VA 22714; or Rappahannock Valley Civil War Round Table, P.O. Box 7632, Fredericksburg, VA 22404.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Jul. 3, 2021.