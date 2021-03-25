Menu
Robert Lahm
FUNERAL HOME
Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory
31440 Constitution Hwy
Locust Grove, VA
Robert Lahm

Robert (Bob) Lahm, 78, of Locust Grove passed away Thursday, March 18 at his home.

He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Barbara Lahm; daughters, Tammy Rodgers, and Heidi Lahm; brother, Fred Lahm; sister, Mary Brooks; four grandchildren; and one great grandson

Bob served in the Army for 20 years, and then went to work for the Fairfax County Sheriff's Department for 25 years. He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed golfing and watching NASCAR .

Bob had witty sense of humor and enjoyed playing jokes on others. He was loved so much by family and friends and will be dearly missed.

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 28, 2021 at Johnson Funeral Home, Locust Grove. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The National Kidney Foundation.

An online guestbook is available at johnsoncares.com.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Mar. 25, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
28
Memorial service
3:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Johnson Funeral Home and Crematory
31440 Constitution Hwy., Locust Grove, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Barbara don´t know if you remember me or not. I was thinking of you so I googled you Sorry to hear of bob´s passing. I am living in Woodbridge va. Hope you are doing good
Maxine Beer (other last name Cogswell and britt
April 5, 2021
