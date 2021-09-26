Robert Clark Marshall
Robert "Bob" Marshall, 82, of Lynchburg passed away Wednesday, September 22, 2021 in his home at Westminster Canterbury Retirement Community. He was the husband first to the late Barbara Anderson Marshall, second to the late Peggy Durham Marshall, and third to Joan Lewis Marshall who survives.
Mr. Marshall was born in Hat Creek, Campbell County, Virginia on October 26th, 1938 son of the late James Robert Marshall and Pauline Fore Marshall.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son, Rick Marshall of Washington DC; a daughter, Sheral Mehlenbacher of New York; two granddaughters Stephanie Picostark (Steven), Jessica Stark (Mark Dimaapi); brother-in-law Walter Haussener; sister-in-law, Janice Anderson. He was preceded in death by a grandson, Richard Marshall Stark; his sister Virginia Lynn Haussener; and his brother-in-law, James Marshall Anderson.
Bob led a dedicated life spending time with his family, giving devotion to his faith, and service to his country. His passion since boyhood was aviation and he was honored for that, after graduating from the Virginia Tech Corps of Cadets in 1961, by being selected to be a pilot for the United States Marine Corps where he enjoyed a 20-year career. Bob followed his military career by continuing work with avionics engineering firms supporting the USMC and Naval Aviation missions throughout the world.
Bob had an innate quality where people were drawn to him, and he acted as a leader, role model, and mentor to many throughout his years. Always humble, he was grateful for the gifts and opportunities that were bestowed on him and his family.
A memorial service will be held at Saint Paul's Episcopal Church in Lynchburg, on Monday, September 27, 2021 at 11:00 AM
A graveside service will be held at Beulah Baptist Church in Hat Creek, on Monday September 27, 2021 at 2:00 PM
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that those wishing to make gifts in Bob's memory consider:
Westminster Canterbury Lynchburg Foundation-Fellowship Fund
501 VES Road
Lynchburg, VA 24503 https://www.wclynchburg.org/giving/donate-to-our-fellowship-fund
Bob Marshall Memorial
C/O Beulah Baptist Church Cemetery Fund
5226 Hat Creek Rd.
Brookneal, VA 24528 https://www.paypal.com/pools/c/8DbW2Qzv2J
Henderson Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Brookneal is assisting the family.
Condolences may be sent by visiting www.hendersonfuneral.net
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Sep. 26, 2021.