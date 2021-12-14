Robert O'Dell



Robert Byron O'Dell passed away peacefully at his home in Spotsylvania County, VA on November 24, 2021 at age 83.



Born in Richmond, Virginia, he graduated from Richmond Professional Institute with a bachelor's degree in business administration. He went on to work for the FDIC, eventually becoming a senior auditor, retiring after 25 years.



Robert was preceded in death by his parents and by his brother, Sidney. He is survived by his wife of 41 years and by his sister Barbara.



A memorial service for close friends and family is being planned.



Published by The Free Lance - Star on Dec. 14, 2021.