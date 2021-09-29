Robert Amos "Bob" Roper
Robert Amos "Bob" Roper, 87, of Stafford, VA, passed away peacefully Saturday, September 25, 2021.
Family and friends are invited to two visitation gatherings and a funeral service. The first visitation is from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, September 30, at Covenant Funeral Service, 1310 Courthouse Rd., Stafford, VA 22554. The second visitation is Friday, October 1, at 10:30 a.m., with funeral service to follow at 11:30 a.m. at Ramoth Baptist Church, 478 Ramoth Church Rd, Stafford, VA 22554. Interment will take place in Quantico National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Sep. 29, 2021.