Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Free Lance - Star
The Free Lance - Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Robert Amos "Bob" Roper
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Covenant Funeral Service
1310 Courthouse Rd
Stafford, VA
Robert Amos "Bob" Roper

Robert Amos "Bob" Roper, 87, of Stafford, VA, passed away peacefully Saturday, September 25, 2021.

Family and friends are invited to two visitation gatherings and a funeral service. The first visitation is from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, September 30, at Covenant Funeral Service, 1310 Courthouse Rd., Stafford, VA 22554. The second visitation is Friday, October 1, at 10:30 a.m., with funeral service to follow at 11:30 a.m. at Ramoth Baptist Church, 478 Ramoth Church Rd, Stafford, VA 22554. Interment will take place in Quantico National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Sep. 29, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
30
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Covenant Funeral Service
1310 Courthouse Rd., Stafford, VA
Oct
1
Visitation
10:30a.m. - 11:30a.m.
Ramoth Baptist Church
478 Ramoth Church Rd, Stafford, VA
Oct
1
Funeral service
11:30a.m.
Ramoth Baptist Church
478 Ramoth Church Rd, Stafford, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Covenant Funeral Service
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Covenant Funeral Service.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Rena
September 29, 2021
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. Please find comfort in the words found at 2nd Thessalonians 2: 16, 17.
DT
September 29, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results