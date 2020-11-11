Robert S. Gilbert
Robert S. Gilbert, 93, of Fredericksburg passed away on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at his home.
Bob was a WWII and Korean War US Navy veteran. After the Navy, he earned his business degree from Pace University and went on to enjoy a successful career in sales management with SKF Industries. In retirement, Bob stayed active by working at the Falls Run community center, singing with the Rappahannock Choral Society, helping establish the Wall of Honor at Falls Run, golfing, fishing and enjoying his family.
Bob is survived by his wife of 66 years, Emma R. Gilbert; children, Karen, and Jeff; grandchildren, Lauren, Leigh Anne, Colleen, Elise, and Max; and great-grandchildren, John, Jackson, Dean, and Barrett.
A memorial service will be held at noon on Tuesday, November 17 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. The family will receive friends one hour prior. Inurnment will follow in Quantico National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association
.
Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Nov. 11, 2020.