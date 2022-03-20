Robert P. Scott
Robert P. Scott, 91, of Spotsylvania County passed away on Friday, March 18, 2022 at his home.
Mr. Scott was born on February 17, 1931 in Hicksville, Ohio. He married Nova J. Monroe on December 22, 1952 and they had two sons. Mr. Scott was a career U.S. Marine, retired from J.I. Case Company, and a member of Zion United Methodist Church.
Survivors include his son, Kevin M. Scott (Lisa); four grandchildren Emily S. Hoiska (Chris), Jacob P. Scott, Aimee S. Lynch (Josh), and Joshua R. Scott (Kari); and seven great-grandchildren Tristen, Kendall, Adalyn, Caleb, Michael, Jameson, and Jaxson. He was preceded in death by his wife, Nova J. Scott; and son Michael S. Scott.
A private graveside service will be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jefferson Davis Hwy, Triangle, VA 22172.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Mar. 20, 2022.