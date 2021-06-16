Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Free Lance - Star
The Free Lance - Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Robert A. Thompson
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
A. L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home - Fredericksburg
200 Butternut Drive
Fredericksburg, VA
Robert A. Thompson

Robert Aubrey Thompson, 82, died peacefully on Wednesday, June 9, 2021.

He was born on September 19, 1938, in St. Kitts, West Indies to the late Robert Thompson and Sarah Garnett Williams. In 1959, he moved to the U.S. seeking educational and employment opportunities. He soon became an American citizen. In 2003, after 24 years of service, Robert retired from General Motors Acceptance Corporation and moved to Fredericksburg, VA.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Willia; daughters, Irma Thompson, Karen Thompson-Randall and LaDonna Thompson; 3 grandsons; 3 great-grandchildren and many other relatives in England, Canada, New York and St. Kitts.

All services will be held privately.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Jun. 16, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
A. L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home - Fredericksburg
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by A. L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home - Fredericksburg.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.