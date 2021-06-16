Robert A. Thompson



Robert Aubrey Thompson, 82, died peacefully on Wednesday, June 9, 2021.



He was born on September 19, 1938, in St. Kitts, West Indies to the late Robert Thompson and Sarah Garnett Williams. In 1959, he moved to the U.S. seeking educational and employment opportunities. He soon became an American citizen. In 2003, after 24 years of service, Robert retired from General Motors Acceptance Corporation and moved to Fredericksburg, VA.



He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Willia; daughters, Irma Thompson, Karen Thompson-Randall and LaDonna Thompson; 3 grandsons; 3 great-grandchildren and many other relatives in England, Canada, New York and St. Kitts.



All services will be held privately.



Published by The Free Lance - Star on Jun. 16, 2021.