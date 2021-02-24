Colonel Robert H. Thompson, USMC (Ret)
Robert "Bob" Henry Thompson passed peacefully at Mary Washington Hospital in Fredericksburg on Saturday February 20, 2021.
Bob was born July 15, 1930, in Tupelo, Mississippi. The family moved to Corinth, Mississippi, where Bob attended school. He graduated from Corinth High School in 1948 where he played football and basketball and was a lifeguard at the community swimming pool for several years. He attended Union University in Jackson, Tennessee, on an athletic scholarship and was a member of the ATO fraternity. He graduated from Union University in 1953 with a degree in biology, and later received his master's degree from Penn State University.
Following college, Bob joined the U.S. Marine Corps, where he graduated from The Basic School as a Second Lieutenant. Bob went on to have a distinguished 30-year career in the Marine Corps which included Commander 1st Battalion, 5th Marines during the TET Offensive in Vietnam. He earned the Navy's second highest award, the Navy Cross, for heroism during combat operations at Hue City. Other notable assignments included Recruit Battalion Commander and Recruit Regimental Commander at the Recruit Depot at San Diego, California; Marine Officer Instructor at the University of Virginia; appointment to the Army War College, Carlisle, Pennsylvania; Director of the USMC Physical Fitness Academy; and Regimental Commander of the 9th Marines, 3rd Marine Division in Okinawa.
In 1983, Bob retired as a Colonel from the Marine Corps, moving to Fredericksburg, where he entered the real estate business. He had a successful second career helping Marine families relocate from the Quantico area.
Bob was an active member of the community as a member and president of the Rappahannock Rotary Club and named a Paul Harris Fellow. He loved to workout daily at the gym and golf whenever possible. He was also an avid boating enthusiast and pilot.
Survivors include his wife of 24 years, Nancy; sons Tom (Prisana) of San Diego, California, Robert Talley (Grace) of Corinth, Mississippi, daughters Toni (Kevin) Coffman of Rio Rancho, New Mexico, and Scarlet (Jacob) Charlwood of Midlothian; grandchildren Gunnar Thompson, Boomer Thompson, Amanda Thompson, and Ace Thompson; a stepson, Mark Zitz of New Castle, Delaware; sister Anne Thompson of Corinth, Mississippi; and numerous loving nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Guy and Mamie Thompson of Corinth, Mississippi; a brother, Dan Thompson of Greenwood, Mississippi; and the mothers of his children, Dorothy Carlson and Maria "Sue" McDonnell.
A private interment will be held at Quantico National Cemetery.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Feb. 24, 2021.