Robert H. Thompson
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
Colonel Robert H. Thompson, USMC (Ret)

Robert "Bob" Henry Thompson passed peacefully at Mary Washington Hospital in Fredericksburg on Saturday February 20, 2021.

Bob was born July 15, 1930, in Tupelo, Mississippi. The family moved to Corinth, Mississippi, where Bob attended school. He graduated from Corinth High School in 1948 where he played football and basketball and was a lifeguard at the community swimming pool for several years. He attended Union University in Jackson, Tennessee, on an athletic scholarship and was a member of the ATO fraternity. He graduated from Union University in 1953 with a degree in biology, and later received his master's degree from Penn State University.

Following college, Bob joined the U.S. Marine Corps, where he graduated from The Basic School as a Second Lieutenant. Bob went on to have a distinguished 30-year career in the Marine Corps which included Commander 1st Battalion, 5th Marines during the TET Offensive in Vietnam. He earned the Navy's second highest award, the Navy Cross, for heroism during combat operations at Hue City. Other notable assignments included Recruit Battalion Commander and Recruit Regimental Commander at the Recruit Depot at San Diego, California; Marine Officer Instructor at the University of Virginia; appointment to the Army War College, Carlisle, Pennsylvania; Director of the USMC Physical Fitness Academy; and Regimental Commander of the 9th Marines, 3rd Marine Division in Okinawa.

In 1983, Bob retired as a Colonel from the Marine Corps, moving to Fredericksburg, where he entered the real estate business. He had a successful second career helping Marine families relocate from the Quantico area.

Bob was an active member of the community as a member and president of the Rappahannock Rotary Club and named a Paul Harris Fellow. He loved to workout daily at the gym and golf whenever possible. He was also an avid boating enthusiast and pilot.

Survivors include his wife of 24 years, Nancy; sons Tom (Prisana) of San Diego, California, Robert Talley (Grace) of Corinth, Mississippi, daughters Toni (Kevin) Coffman of Rio Rancho, New Mexico, and Scarlet (Jacob) Charlwood of Midlothian; grandchildren Gunnar Thompson, Boomer Thompson, Amanda Thompson, and Ace Thompson; a stepson, Mark Zitz of New Castle, Delaware; sister Anne Thompson of Corinth, Mississippi; and numerous loving nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Guy and Mamie Thompson of Corinth, Mississippi; a brother, Dan Thompson of Greenwood, Mississippi; and the mothers of his children, Dorothy Carlson and Maria "Sue" McDonnell.

A private interment will be held at Quantico National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers or other acts of giving, donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project or the Semper Fi Fund.

A tribute to Bob is available for viewing on the Covenant Funeral Service website.

Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Feb. 24, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Col Thompson was my regimental commander (9th Marines) when I served in 1/9 as a brand new second lieutenant. He epitomized all that it means to be a Marine officer and leader. His courage, bearing, integrity, and humility left a lasting impact on me. My condolences to his family.
Frank Pelli
March 16, 2021
We had the great pleasure of knowing Bob. My husband and I first met him at a Lima 35 reunion in Daytona. He gave a little talk about the how very important, my husband's unit was during the Hue City battle. When we went to our first memorial for the Hue City, Bob welcomed us as family. Our granddaughters finally met him at the reunion at Mayport. He made a great impression on all three. His speech he made on the treatment received by our vets, when they can home, helped the girls understand grandpa more. Our oldest granddaughter, now goes up to thank our service people for the work they do. Thank you Bob. You will be greatly missed by us and people you have touched.
Herbert and Pamela Johnson, Minneapolis, MN
March 7, 2021
My wife and I were blessed to meet Bob when God provided him as our buying agent for a home in Fredricksburg in the early 1990s. As fellow infantry officers and with my father a peer, VietNam Marine vet and retired infantry Col from Mississippi as well, the opportunities we had to share that part of our common past were rich! Col Thompson left a strong legacy of leadership for many to emulate. Blessed to have known him...and wish I had made more effort to spend more time with him!
Mike West, USMC(Ret)
February 24, 2021
