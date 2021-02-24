We had the great pleasure of knowing Bob. My husband and I first met him at a Lima 35 reunion in Daytona. He gave a little talk about the how very important, my husband's unit was during the Hue City battle. When we went to our first memorial for the Hue City, Bob welcomed us as family. Our granddaughters finally met him at the reunion at Mayport. He made a great impression on all three. His speech he made on the treatment received by our vets, when they can home, helped the girls understand grandpa more. Our oldest granddaughter, now goes up to thank our service people for the work they do. Thank you Bob. You will be greatly missed by us and people you have touched.

Herbert and Pamela Johnson, Minneapolis, MN March 7, 2021