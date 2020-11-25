Robert "Bob" Wheeler Frantz
Robert "Bob" Wheeler Frantz, 75, of Fredericksburg passed away on Friday, November 20, 2020 at Mary Washington Hospital.
A native of Fredericksburg, Bob graduated "Class of 1964" from James Monroe High School. He then attended Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, VA earning a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering in 1968. Bob was drafted into the United States Army after college receiving a commission as Second Lieutenant from The Engineer Officers Candidate School. Bob was assigned to the Capital Area Office of the Army Corps of Engineers at Fort Belvoir in Virginia. After finishing his military service, Bob carried on his work as a civilian employee becoming the Corps Area Engineer for the Capital Area Office in 1988. Bob retired in 2000 after 28 years of dedicated service leaving his mark on numerous Corps projects to include the Korean War Veterans Memorial, National Defense University Renovation program, Ronald Reagan National Airport, and the Corps Headquarters. After retirement, Bob took a part-time position with Froehling & Robertson from 2001-2008 where he retired again as the Fredericksburg office branch manager.
Bob was a faithful member of the Christ Lutheran Church in Fredericksburg, VA. He dedicated his time serving on the church council, teaching the word of God in Sunday School, and actively involved in the church Feed the Children Program. Bob was also a proud member of the German Club and the Cavalier Club.
Loving, courageous and kind, Bob's positive presence and motivating conversation gave confidence to so many people in his life. He enjoyed reminiscing with his hometown friends and attending Virginia Tech football games in the fall bundled up next to his wife cheering on the Hokies, his alma mater. Bob was fond of traveling and had the opportunity to visit many unique places around the world. He had a wonderful sense of humor so there was always a laugh to be had getting together on the back deck for a nice summer barbeque. Bob's family and friends will always remember his warm smile and comforting eyes.
Bob is survived by his loving wife of 52 wonderful years, Becky; two children, daughter Stephanie Frantz Kehoe (Scott) and son Robert Gordon Frantz (Giannina) of Fredericksburg VA; five grandchildren, Aydan, Colby, Christian, Amelia, and Asher; his brother, Mervin Frantz (Mary Stuart) of Williamsburg, VA; and brother-in-law, Larry Ingalls (Jane) of Fredericksburg, VA. Bob was preceded in death by his parents Mervin and Miriam Frantz also of Fredericksburg, VA.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Christ Lutheran Church, 1300 Augustine Avenue, Fredericksburg, VA 22401 or The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society
, 3 International Dr., Suite 200, Rye Brook, NY 10573.
Interment will take place in Quantico National Cemetery in Triangle, VA at a date to be determined.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Nov. 25, 2020.