Robert F. White
Robert F. White

Robert F. White, of Midlothian, Va., formerly of Beaufort, S.C., and Stafford, Va., passed over the rainbow bridge from home on June 30, 2021. He is survived by his wife, Celia S. White. Mr. White was a longtime educator whose passion was traveling and encouraging young people to be life-long learners. A graveside gathering time as well as memorial donations will be announced at a later date. Online condolences may be made at Blileys.com.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Jul. 4, 2021.
I am very sorry for your loss. I remember being in Mr. White´s class at Gayle Junior High in 1969. He was a wonderful teacher who could keep his students engaged. His funniest saying was "Keep it down to a dull roar". Good memories!
Dale Edwards
School
August 23, 2021
Bob will long be remembered as and exceptional educator and an incredible man. He made a huge difference in so many lives. He led by positive example. His laugh was contagious. Bob was extremely intelligent, and he loved to share his knowledge with students and friends alike. He was a positive force for change in this difficult world. His memory will live on in those thousands of people that he touched. His was a life well lived, and we will miss him every day. Celia took great care of him in both tough and good times. Anyone that knew Bob and Celia could see a bond between them that showed us all how to live a meaningful life.
Arch and Robin Di Peppe
July 10, 2021
Celia, Bob was my first principal in 1994. He was a kind hearted person and I am glad I had the pleasure of being part of his staff. My heart goes out to you and your family. Sincerely, Chris Bell Danzig
Christine Danzig
Work
July 7, 2021
Celia, My heart goes out to you and your family, Bob was one of the best school administrators I have had the pleasurer of working with and was an inspiration to all of his staff and students. Bob cared for each and every one of us and helped us all learn.
Jon Slocum
July 6, 2021
Celia, So sorry to hear of Bob´s passing. You are in my prayers for peace & strength. Bob was a wonderful educator & a caring and nurturing principal. Fondly, Jasmine
Jasmine Jelesoff Larimer
Work
July 6, 2021
So sorry to see that Bob has passed. I worked with him at Stafford High School and North Stafford High School for nearly 20 years. My condolences to Celia and family. Tom Bernardo
Thomas E Bernardo
School
July 6, 2021
Celia-So sorry to hear of Bob´s passing. A great great man and educator who took great pride in developing and acknowledging the accomplishments of his students and faculty/staff. Bless you and Family!
Wes Bergazzi
July 5, 2021
My condolences to Bob's family and special prayers for Celia. Bob was an exceptional Virginia gentleman who will be greatly missed by all who had the opportunity to know him. He was also an exemplary educator and leader. From the many years that I observed him with students and teachers while working with him in Stafford County schools, the words that immediately come to mind are perceptive, caring, and encouraging. An important part of his legacy is the lives he touched and spurred on to become successful contributors and leaders in making the world a better place. May he rest in peace.
Vickie Inge
Work
July 5, 2021
Celia, I was sorry to read of Bob´s passing. My deepest condolences.
Janet Townsley
Work
July 5, 2021
Celia So sorry to hear of Bob´s passing. All of us shared many adventures together .... fond memories. I wish had known he was ill. The years pass and life stays busy. I regret not having stayed in touch these last few years. Will miss my friend.
Andre & Erin
Friend
July 4, 2021
Sorry to hear of Bob's passing.
Kaye Harwood
School
July 4, 2021
