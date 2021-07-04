Bob will long be remembered as and exceptional educator and an incredible man. He made a huge difference in so many lives. He led by positive example. His laugh was contagious. Bob was extremely intelligent, and he loved to share his knowledge with students and friends alike. He was a positive force for change in this difficult world. His memory will live on in those thousands of people that he touched. His was a life well lived, and we will miss him every day. Celia took great care of him in both tough and good times. Anyone that knew Bob and Celia could see a bond between them that showed us all how to live a meaningful life.

Arch and Robin Di Peppe July 10, 2021