Robert F. White
Robert F. White, of Midlothian, Va., formerly of Beaufort, S.C., and Stafford, Va., passed over the rainbow bridge from home on June 30, 2021. He is survived by his wife, Celia S. White. Mr. White was a longtime educator whose passion was traveling and encouraging young people to be life-long learners. A graveside gathering time as well as memorial donations will be announced at a later date. Online condolences may be made at Blileys.com
.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Jul. 4, 2021.