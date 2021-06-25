Robert Zekas
Robert "Bob" Zekas, 83, of Fredericksburg passed away on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at Mary Washington Hospital.
He was a longtime member of Salem Baptist Church. Bob worked at the Washington Post starting as an apprentice and later became a Journeyman. He worked there for 32 years until retirement. He loved bowling, painting/drawing, wood working, golf, traveling, and his cats. He always had a smile on his face that would light up and he never met a stranger.
Survivors include his loving wife of 19 years, Elsie Zekas; step-daughter Kimberly Anderson (Harvey Jr.); grandson James Anderson; brother; Edward Zekas; and nieces and nephews Barbara Rasa (Don), Dick Tracy (Sherry), Ted Tracy (Sheila), and Gail Franklin (Harry). He was preceded in death by his first wife, Ruth; daughter Bobbie Kay; son Robert Jr.; step-daughter Jennifer Dooley; sisters Irene Tracy, Elizabeth, Margaret Zekas, and Elenore Zekas; and brother Raymond Zekas.
Thank you to the countless nurses, doctors, and interpreters of Mary Washington Hospital. We appreciate your strength during this difficult time for us.
A service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 29 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in Fairfax Memorial Park.
Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com
.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Jun. 25, 2021.