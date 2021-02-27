Peachie and Big Boy Brooks were dear friends to Mark and I for many years. We met at Spotsylvania Church of God ( Encounter Church) and they always thought so much of Michayla when she was a little girl. They would often bring her little gifts. She was such a blessing to me. I enjoyed our visits and phone calls. Though I miss her so much, I rejoice for her as she is in the presence of the Lord and completely healed in a new body now and reunited with Big Boy and those that have gone on before her.

Kathy Miles February 27, 2021