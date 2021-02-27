Roberta Brooks
Roberta Brooks, 91, of Spotsylvania passed away on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at Commonwealth Assisted Living.
Roberta was a devoted housewife and mother. She was very active in her church, and enjoyed cooking.
Survivors include her children, Jerry (Sandra); grandchildren Shawn, Heather Gallagher (John), and Dale Brooks (Michelle); great-grandchildren Kyra, Alexis, Jackson, Elizabeth; sister-in-law Charlotte Brooks; daughter-in-law Beth Ray; as well as several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles R. Brooks, Jr.; and son Gerald W. Brooks.
A service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Monday, March 1 at Covenant Funeral Service Fredericksburg. Entombment will be held privately in Laurel Hill Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to any charity of your choice
.
Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com
.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Feb. 27, 2021.