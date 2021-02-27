Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Free Lance - Star
The Free Lance - Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Roberta Brooks
Roberta Brooks

Roberta Brooks, 91, of Spotsylvania passed away on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at Commonwealth Assisted Living.

Roberta was a devoted housewife and mother. She was very active in her church, and enjoyed cooking.

Survivors include her children, Jerry (Sandra); grandchildren Shawn, Heather Gallagher (John), and Dale Brooks (Michelle); great-grandchildren Kyra, Alexis, Jackson, Elizabeth; sister-in-law Charlotte Brooks; daughter-in-law Beth Ray; as well as several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles R. Brooks, Jr.; and son Gerald W. Brooks.

A service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Monday, March 1 at Covenant Funeral Service Fredericksburg. Entombment will be held privately in Laurel Hill Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to any charity of your choice.

Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Feb. 27, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
1
Service
11:00a.m.
Covenant Funeral Service
Fredericksburg, VA
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
My Aunt Peachy will always be remembered for her loving care and her hot bread rolls. I know God will give her special care in heaven. She was always a special blessing to everyone she met. I will always love and miss her.
Marvin "Dickie" Smith
February 27, 2021
Jerry & Sandi , We are so sorry to learn about your mom´s passing. Wanted to let the family know that we are thinking and praying for all of you.
Donna&Doug Atchison
February 27, 2021
Peachie and Big Boy Brooks were dear friends to Mark and I for many years. We met at Spotsylvania Church of God ( Encounter Church) and they always thought so much of Michayla when she was a little girl. They would often bring her little gifts. She was such a blessing to me. I enjoyed our visits and phone calls. Though I miss her so much, I rejoice for her as she is in the presence of the Lord and completely healed in a new body now and reunited with Big Boy and those that have gone on before her.
Kathy Miles
February 27, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results