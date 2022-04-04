Robin Lynn Thiesfield
It is with extreme sadness that we announce that the world has lost a true angel. On Monday, March 21, 2022, Robin Lynn Thiesfeld passed away peacefully at her home. Robin was born in Arlington, Virginia in 1956.
Robin was a strong, caring, generous, beautiful woman. Robin loved caring for and riding her two horses. Her heart horse was Sheriff, a draft cross. She raised and spoiled him from a foal. Almost daily, she would groom and care for them. Her great pleasure was trail riding with friends. Robin provided foster care for SPCA newborn feral kittens until they were ready for adoption at eight weeks. Robin was one of the SPCA's best care providers, they never worried about the kittens in Robin's care.
Hard work never slowed Robin. Robin worked in her stepfather's grocery store lifting large, heavy bags of fertilizer and produce in Woodbridge at young age. Young Robin would clean stalls at a neighboring stable for one hour of horse riding. When caring for her horses, she would clean her horses' stalls even when she had paid barn help to do so—she wanted her horses in clean environments and to have the best care. It was common for farriers, veterinarians, and others to say, "when I return to Earth, I want to come back as Robin's horse."
Along with her love for all animals, Robin loved to garden, cook, and bake. She would give garden-fresh vegetables to neighbors and friends. Robin loved to cook and bake much to the enjoyment of neighbors and stable mates. For many years, Robin shipped heavy boxes of homemade cookies and candy to soldiers in Afghanistan and Kuwait. Extremely generous, Robin's favorite season was Christmas. She gave beautifully wrapped gifts, homemade cookies, and candy to friends, teachers, co-workers, neighbors, and relatives.
In 1983, Robin started working for the Federal Government as a clerk typist. Through hard work and dedication, she was able to retire in 2013 after 30 years. Robin met her husband, Roger, at work, and they married in 1987. The time-consuming Fort Belvoir commute drove her into retirement. She used the commuting car as her prayer closet.
Robin is survived by her husband of what would be 35 years in April; son Trevor Thiesfeld; daughter Kristen Soars (Richie); and grandchildren Elizabeth, Isabella, Isaiah, Victoria, Camila, and Elijah. Also surviving her is her sister, Cindy Johnston (Bill Kennedy); brothers Vernon Crandall (Ronda), Tony Crandall (Dana), Brian Johnston (Judy), Jimmy Johnston (Darlanda), and David Johnston (Karen Daunaghy); and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her father Brian Johnston; mother Dorothy (Mosley) Crandall; and aunts Sondra (Mosley) Honeycutt and Barbara (Mosley) Hendley. Robin was blessing to all as a wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and caring friend.
A Celebration of Life ceremony will be held at 11a.m. on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at Ebenezer United Methodist Church, Stafford, VA.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Mayo Clinic at https://philanthropy.mayoclinic.org/donateMC
. Designate gift to "Other," set Other Designation to "CJD Research." Please make your tribute in memory of Robin Thiesfeld.
Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com
.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Apr. 4, 2022.