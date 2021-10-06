Robin Weflen
Robin J. Weflen, 65, of Ronks, PA passed away peacefully in her home on Wednesday, September 29, 2021. She is survived by Jim Weflen, with whom she celebrated their 34th anniversary on September 19th. Born in Pasadena, CA, she was the daughter of the late Roy & Nancy Thomas. Robin loved making homes beautiful and owned a staging company called Round Table Home Staging. She previously enjoyed working at Sight & Sound Theatres in various capacities. Robin loved taking care of children and the elderly, and spent years as a daycare provider and nanny. She volunteered her time at a crisis hotline and was part of a family puppet ministry for over 20 years. She loved to surprise friends and co-workers with handmade gifts or delicious desserts. Robin also loved to travel, and enjoyed cruises and going to the beach. In addition to her husband, she leaves behind a large and loving family: Shelby Norton and her significant other Sam Burke, of Virginia Beach, VA, Brian Norton and his husband Rinaz Ali, of Aurora, CO, Adam Weflen and his wife Kimberly Weflen, of Goochland, VA, Kelsey Weflen and her fiancé Bobby Shanaman, of Ronks, PA, Angie Fullmer and her husband Rich Fullmer, of LeClaire, IA, and Jamie Weflen and his fiancé Megan Clamme of Boonville, IN. She has five grandchildren: Daniel, Julia, Zoey, Levi, and Emma, and three sisters: Susie Welsch of Mineral, VA, Devon Gores of Issaquah, WA, and Joanie Cassel, who preceded her in death. A Celebration of Life service will take place at 2:00pm Saturday, October 23rd at Central Virginia Assembly of God, 5052 Cross County Road, Mineral, VA 23117. In lieu of flowers, please send cards or memoriams to the church, or condolences may be submitted online at shiveryfuneralhome.com
.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Oct. 6, 2021.