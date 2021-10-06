A. L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home - Fredericksburg
200 Butternut Drive
Fredericksburg, VA
Roderick Samuels
Roderick Pierre Samuels, 57, of Fredericksburg, Virginia passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Mary Washington Hospital.
Rod will be sorely missed by his mother, Linda Parker and his large extended family.
A viewing will be held at A.L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home on Thursday, October 7, 2021 from 5 PM to 7 PM and one hour before the funeral service. His funeral service will be held at A.L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home on Friday, October 8, 2021 at 11 AM.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Oct. 6, 2021.
A. L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home - Fredericksburg
200 Butternut Drive, Fredericksburg, VA
Oct
8
Viewing
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
A. L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home - Fredericksburg
200 Butternut Drive, Fredericksburg, VA
Oct
8
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
A. L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home - Fredericksburg
200 Butternut Drive, Fredericksburg, VA
Funeral services provided by:
A. L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home - Fredericksburg
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by A. L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home - Fredericksburg.
30 Entries
You catered my daughter's wedding. I was so sad to hear of your passing. Meeting you was like meeting a friend I'd known for so long. Like me, you never met a stranger. The small time we had was grand. My condolences to your family. May you rest in peace.
Vivian Hogan
Acquaintance
October 17, 2021
Rod, you catered my mother’s (Mildred Jackson) 90th birthday party and it was fantastic. The cake was a masterpiece! You were a beautiful soul. We kept in touch because I so enjoyed talking with you. Rest in heavenly peace.
Denise Jackson
Friend
October 12, 2021
Rod, you were a price of work and I loved every minute of it. You danced to the beat of your own drum and your smile would illuminate any room you entered. I pray to are resting in eternal peace and God is pleased with all the lives you've touched. You were an awesome human and I'm glad I was able to call you friend. Until we met again, rest well Big Shirley!
Willie (Joey) Whitfield
Friend
October 11, 2021
May the angels surround you with grace and love as you remember your loved one, Rod. They memories of a life well lived will linger forever in your hearts. Prayers and sympathy. Joyce Hawkins Harris&family.
Joyce Harris
Friend
October 11, 2021
Rest In Peace My Dear Friend you will be Miss Love ❤ you Rod ❤❤❤❤
Gwendolyn. Renea Fortune
Family
October 9, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful person. You catered my wedding. We had some good times.. We will love you and miss you always.
Latisha Hibbert
Friend
October 9, 2021
Words cannot express how I'm feeling right now. I'm going to miss you Rod.. Not only did you bring laughter to my household but you also made sure we ate well - always joking about how I don't cook. To Mrs. Linda and Family, Rod made a difference in so many lives and will be remembered with love. Take your Rest. Love you Always,
Monique Edwards
Friend
October 8, 2021
Linda and your entire family,
May God keep you in His care during this difficult time. Rod will be missed by those of us who knew and loved him.
Wait on the Lord: be of good courage, and he shall strengthen thine heart: wait, I say on the Lord. Psalm 27:14
Joseph & Brenda Brown
Friend
October 8, 2021
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived
Lloyd &Louise Boxley
Friend
October 8, 2021
Linda my prayers and thoughts are with you and the family Rod will truly be missed.
Wayne Holmes
October 8, 2021
Wow. I can't say how much Ms Bernice,Ms Essie and Tracey loved "Ole Rod" as my mother called him. Always a smile and a story to warm your heart... Was there for me at the at the times When I was really low... Going to miss ya Bro.
Rodney Ellis
Friend
October 7, 2021
My Condolences to the family. A happy guy who will be missed on Earth. May you rest in Peace!
Martha Pratt
Friend
October 7, 2021
Rod was such a good person and friend to everyone. I will always remember him being so warm and welcoming myself and my children in to his home for visits. Rod worked hard in his business and was always striving to be the best. He will be missed by so many including myself. Rod was always real and uncut but that is one of the things we all loved about him. Take your rest Rod. You have completed your earthly work. To the family please know that your son, brother, uncle Rod was loved and will not be forgotten. ❤
Anthony & A’Dan Coghill
Friend
October 7, 2021
To Mrs. Linda Parker and family,
We extend to you our heartfelt words of sympathy on the loss of your son Roderick Please know that we are holding onto loving memory of such a a wonderful person. We will love and miss his joviality personality. May the grace of God bring you peace during the difficult days ahead.
Annie, Catherine and Linda Hilliard
Annie Hilliard
Friend
October 7, 2021
Our deepest condolences go out to Rod's family. We know he will be greatly missed by all of whom he has touched, whether professionally or personally.
May God bring you peace
Latifah and Jason Faulcon
October 7, 2021
To all the SaMuels family we send our deepest condolences to you during this difficult time praying for you and may God heal your hearts
Louis Adams
October 7, 2021
Rod, you truly will be missed. You had a big heart and you loved serving others. To the family I send my condolences. May God hold you close❤❤ My prayers are with you❤
Licia Jones-Reynolds
Friend
October 7, 2021
To the family of Roderick Samuels, You have my Deepest Sympathy in this your time of sorrow and loss. May God give you strength to endure.
Alice Daughtry Thompson
Teacher
October 6, 2021
To the Samuels/Parker family, My condolences to you all. Rod will truly be missed. I can hear him saying:hey cuz!! I pray that God will comfort you and give you peace . Cousin Linda, I love you!! Tammy Parker-Hamn
Tammy Hamn
Family
October 6, 2021
TO THE SAMUELS FAMILY, i extend my heartfelt sympathy to your family Keeping your family in my prayer. Will miss Roderick. Otelia Ford & family.
Otelia Ford
Friend
October 6, 2021
Rod was a star to all who knew him and he was truly a blessing to my family (Eaglins and Woodward). We will miss his infectious laugh, confident spirit, delicious cooking and love for all people. May he rest in the Most High’s arms. We are thinking of you Linda, Ritchie, Marcia, Junie, the entire Samuels family, Aunt Tina and family. We love you all. -Shanone and Kyle
Shanone Sport
Friend
October 6, 2021
Please accept my deepest condolences for your loss. I will remember the good times with Rod back in the day, he always kept it real!
Sylenna Byrd
Friend
October 6, 2021
i will miss big rod as i called him he was truly a gentle giant.
sheriff Paul Higgs
October 6, 2021
rest in Heavenly peace Rod .sincere condolences.To the Samuel's Family.
Brenda Myers
Friend
October 6, 2021
I feel for your lost of Rod, A Truely outstanding person and dear Cousin. To the family please be strong in knowing he is now with the Angels and getting his kitchen ready. Rest in Heavenly Peace my Friend.
Bobby White
Family
October 5, 2021
Rod will truly be missed! My deepest condolences to his family! May you remember all of the great times with him.
Tiffani Ellerbe
Friend
October 5, 2021
My deepest and sincere condolences to the family of Rod . I will miss him and his kindness and delicious , affordable meals . Prayers
Francine Carter
Friend
October 5, 2021
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived. To the family of Roderick, our deepest sympathy goes out to you in your time of sorrow. We will continue to keep you in our prayers.
Phil & Maude Edwards
Phillip Edwards
Friend
October 5, 2021
Extending Deepest Sympathy to Our family and Praying God's Comfort upon each of You.
Patsy Conliffe and Family
Patsy Conliffe
Family
October 5, 2021
On behalf of A.L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home, we express our deepest condolences during this difficult time. We extend continued prayers of strength and comfort. Our thoughts are with your family.