Roderick Samuels



Roderick Pierre Samuels, 57, of Fredericksburg, Virginia passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Mary Washington Hospital.



Rod will be sorely missed by his mother, Linda Parker and his large extended family.



A viewing will be held at A.L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home on Thursday, October 7, 2021 from 5 PM to 7 PM and one hour before the funeral service. His funeral service will be held at A.L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home on Friday, October 8, 2021 at 11 AM.



Published by The Free Lance - Star on Oct. 6, 2021.