Roger Lyle AemiseggerRoger Lyle Aemisegger, born September 9, 1935 passed away on Friday, September 17, 2021.Roger survived by his beloved wife, Christine Aemisegger of 43 years of marriage; two step daughters, Kathleen Taylor (James) and Lisa Wilson (Kenneth); and three grandchildren, Kyle Haley, Ashlie Haley, and Seth Haley.Roger will be greatly missed by all his family and friends.Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com