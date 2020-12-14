Roger CovingtonRoger Covington, 60, of Bowling Green passed away at his home Friday, December 11, 2020He is survived by his brother, Jerry Covington (Tami); sisters, Ellen Gouldman (Dale) and Sheila Hughes (Dan); four nieces, Angel, Rachel, Crystal, and Ashley Three nephews, Christopher, Michael, and Gary;A funeral service will be held 11:00am Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at Storke Funeral Home, 111 South Main Street, Bowling Green, VA 22939.Interment will follow at Road Oak Baptist Church Cemetery, Corbin, VA.