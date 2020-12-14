Roger Covington
Roger Covington, 60, of Bowling Green passed away at his home Friday, December 11, 2020
He is survived by his brother, Jerry Covington (Tami); sisters, Ellen Gouldman (Dale) and Sheila Hughes (Dan); four nieces, Angel, Rachel, Crystal, and Ashley Three nephews, Christopher, Michael, and Gary;
A funeral service will be held 11:00am Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at Storke Funeral Home, 111 South Main Street, Bowling Green, VA 22939.
Interment will follow at Road Oak Baptist Church Cemetery, Corbin, VA.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Dec. 14, 2020.