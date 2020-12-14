Menu
Roger Covington
FUNERAL HOME
Storke Funeral Home-Bowling Green Chapel
111 South Main Street
Bowling Green, VA
Roger Covington

Roger Covington, 60, of Bowling Green passed away at his home Friday, December 11, 2020

He is survived by his brother, Jerry Covington (Tami); sisters, Ellen Gouldman (Dale) and Sheila Hughes (Dan); four nieces, Angel, Rachel, Crystal, and Ashley Three nephews, Christopher, Michael, and Gary;

A funeral service will be held 11:00am Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at Storke Funeral Home, 111 South Main Street, Bowling Green, VA 22939.

Interment will follow at Road Oak Baptist Church Cemetery, Corbin, VA.

Published by The Free Lance - Star on Dec. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
15
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Storke Funeral Home-Bowling Green Chapel
111 South Main Street P.O. Box 920, Bowling Green, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Storke Funeral Home-Bowling Green Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
To the family ,Roger was a sweet person. He was one of my classmate. Class of 79 He will be truly miss. RIP
Kathleen PleasantsRoger
December 26, 2020
So sorry to hear of Roger´s passing. He was a good bowling buddy to me
Stephanie McMillan
December 16, 2020
What a nice and kind person. Roger was a classmate. May God comfort the Covington family at this time.
Janice Washington Johnson
December 15, 2020
We love you and you are missed!
Angel Hill
December 14, 2020
My condolences to the Covington family. Jerry, Roger was a classmate '79.
Hausey Woodfolk, III
December 14, 2020
Our prayers and deepest sympathy. Have many fond memories of bowling with Roger and dinners to celebrate birthdays, etc. He will be greatly missed.
John Troillett
December 14, 2020
Jerry and family -my prayers are with you -
Helen agan
December 14, 2020
Classmate 1979 - Remembering Roger as a kind and gentle Soul. Rest In Peace. Prayers for Family and Loved ones
Cachetta Wright-Derricott
December 14, 2020
