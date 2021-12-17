Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Free Lance - Star
The Free Lance - Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Roger Lee Kile Sr.
FUNERAL HOME
Covenant Funeral Service
1310 Courthouse Rd
Stafford, VA
Roger Lee Kile, Sr.

Roger Lee Kile, Sr., 69, of Stafford County went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at his home.

Survivors include his beloved wife, Donna Lynn Kile; two sisters; one brother; three children; 13 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his mother, Leta Lamb Kile; dad Melvin Kile; aunt Mary Kile; uncle Roscoe Kile; and son Roger Lee Kile, Jr.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, December 20, 2021 at Covenant Funeral Service, Stafford. A service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow in Quantico National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Online guest book and livestream is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Dec. 17, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
20
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Covenant Funeral Service
1310 Courthouse Rd, Stafford, VA
Dec
21
Service
11:00a.m.
Covenant Funeral Service
1310 Courthouse Rd, Stafford, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Covenant Funeral Service
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Covenant Funeral Service.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
He is with Roger Kile his son I wish you all gods strength he's home now.
Devon Garrison
December 20, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results