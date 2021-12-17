Roger Lee Kile, Sr.
Roger Lee Kile, Sr., 69, of Stafford County went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at his home.
Survivors include his beloved wife, Donna Lynn Kile; two sisters; one brother; three children; 13 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his mother, Leta Lamb Kile; dad Melvin Kile; aunt Mary Kile; uncle Roscoe Kile; and son Roger Lee Kile, Jr.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, December 20, 2021 at Covenant Funeral Service, Stafford. A service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow in Quantico National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.
Online guest book and livestream is available at covenantfuneralservice.com
.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Dec. 17, 2021.